“Proper sketchy stuff”: Will Power shares his POV from gruelling Long Beach race

Will Power recently shared his point of view from his onboard camera during the Long Beach Grand Prix. The IndyCar veteran delivered a standout performance, storming through the grid from 13th place to finish the race in fifth position.

The two-time IndyCar champion took to social media to share his view from the California race, navigating the narrow streets and unforgiving walls of the temporary street circuit. On X (formerly Twitter), the 44-year-old shared a video alongside the caption:

“Wild stint after our first stop. Cold tires, full fuel, straight into traffic. Had to hang on there for a few laps. Proper sketchy stuff.”

Will Power indeed had himself a gruelling race weekend at the Long Beach Grand Prix. The Team Penske star had a solid start to the weekend, recording the fastest lap in the first practice session, but failed to make it beyond the first phase of qualifying. However, when the flag was waved to start the race, the Australian driver showcased his grit and race craft, carving his way through the grid to finish with a significant point haul for himself.

The Long Beach Grand Prix was eventually won by Kyle Kirkwood, who masterfully controlled his race after qualifying in pole position to clinch victory ahead of Alex Palou. The Andretti Autosport driver’s perfectly timed pit stops and tire strategy ensured he finished ahead of the Spanish driver to claim his maiden victory of the 2025 season.

Will Power shares regret from recent Long Beach Grand Prix

Will Power previously shared what he considers his only regret from the recent Long Beach Grand Prix. The Team Penske star had to endure the tough nature of completing overtakes on the narrow circuit to record a fifth-place finish.

The 44-year-old pointed to his poor qualifying session as his major regret from the Grand Prix. Speaking with media outlet Frontstretch Open Wheel in the aftermath of the California race, Will Power stated:

“Yeah, it's a very good day. You know, it was pretty straightforward. It wasn't like any trick strategy. Just had to do a lot of passing on track. I just regret not starting up further again, you know, so. Three weeks in a row, but that's the way it is. A very tight field, it's very tough. So we'll keep digging.” (1:07 onwards)

The veteran IndyCar champion has had to endure a streak of poor qualifying results throughout the 2025 season so far. At the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix, he started in P13 and saw his race end on the first lap following a collision involving Arrow McLaren’s Nolan Siegel and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing rookie Louis Foster.

At the Thermal Club Grand Prix, the Team Penske star qualified in 21st place but delivered an impressive drive to finish the race in sixth. Will Power, however, will hope to improve on his qualifying performance as the IndyCar grid heads to the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park.

