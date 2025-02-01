"Proud to represent the UK in America": Louis Foster makes his feelings known after receiving Graham Hill Trophy ahead of IndyCar debut

IndyCar driver Louis Foster shared a story on his Instagram as he thanked the British Racing Driver Club for honoring him with the Graham Hill Trophy.

Foster shared a thank you note in the story and apologized for not being able to attend the ceremony. The Briton wrote:

“Thank you to @thebrdc for awarding me the Graham Hill trophy, I'm very proud to represent the UK in America. My apologies for not being able to be in London with you all today, as I am preparing for my debut year in INDYCAR here in Indianapolis. See you all soon!”

Louis Foster's story

Louis Foster also shared a picture of the award ceremony as the trophy was received on his behalf, followed by a picture of the Graham Hill Trophy.

Foster's story of the trophy ceremony

The award given to Louis Foster is named after former F1 champion and the only driver to ever win the Triple Crown, Graham Hill. As per BRDC, the Graham Hill Trophy is given to the “British driver with the most meritorious performance in single-seater racing”.

Foster's story of the Graham Hill trophy

Louis Foster won the 2024 Indy NXT championship and secured a series-high eight wins in 14 races and scored 12 podiums during the season. He led over 50% of the laps during the season and beat Jacob Abel to the championship by 122 points.

The Briton raced in the Formula Ladder series in the late 2010s and finished third in the 2020 BRDC British Formula 3 Rookie Championship. He moved to race in the US for the 2022 season as he joined the Indy Pro 2000 championship.

Foster surprised everyone and won the championship in his debut year while securing 7 wins and 12 podiums in 18 races. He was picked up by Andretti Autosport (now Andretti Global) for the Indy NXT championship in 2023.

Bobby Rahal reveals why he chose Louis Foster for RLL’s 2025 IndyCar seat

Foster (90) drives through the paddock during practice for the Indy Pro 2000 Series race - Source: Getty

Louis Foster was announced as Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's driver for the 2025 IndyCar season after his triumphant season in the Indy NXT series. RLL owner Bobby Rahal came out and revealed why he chose Foster despite having multiple IndyCar veterans available on the market. He said:

“For us, we really look at Louis as being a long-term play for us. You've got the seasoned veteran in Graham (Rahal, the team owner’s son who has been in CART and IndyCar since 2007), who I think still has four or five good years left in him if he wishes, and then of course Louis and we're still working on our third car.” [via Forbes]

“I was very impressed about his racing this year. He really doesn't seem to make mistakes. He can run quick pace lap after lap after lap without making those mistakes and seems to be smart behind the wheel. Particularly being smart behind the wheel, I think is so critical,” he added.

The 2025 IndyCar season begins on March 2nd at the Saint Petersburg Grand Prix where Louis Foster will make his debut.

