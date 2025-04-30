Rinus Veekay out to 'prove people wrong' with Dale Coyne Racing at the Indy 500

Dale Coyne Racing driver Rinus Veekay has made his feelings known ahead of the 2025 Indy 500. The two-day open test for the event recently took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and at the track, Veekay gave his opinion on next month's event.

Veekay believes that he and his team are going to prove immensely strong in the 200-lap Indy 500. In line with this, he had the following to say on the Pit Pass Indy podcast:

"I'm really excited, of course me, I've been with Ed Carpenter for five years, who without a question, always bring quick cars to the track here. Now with Dale Coyne Racing, I'm in the car that was bumped last year, so, people have the expectations we're gonna be struggling, but I believe we gonna be very strong this year. I feel, there's a lot of fun to prove the people wrong," Veekay said (From 24: 19 onwards).

The ongoing 2025 IndyCar season is three rounds down, and Rinus Veekay currently finds himself in 16th place in the drivers' standings with 46 points (one top-ten finish).

Rinus Veekay's 'confidence is building' at Dale Coyne Racing

While Rinus Veekay has given his take on the much-awaited 2025 Indy 500, he also took time in the same episode of the Pit Pass Indy podcast to talk about his "confidence" at the Plainfield, Illinois-based Dale Coyne Racing.

In line with this, the 24-year-old made it known that he is gradually getting up to speed with everything at his new IndyCar team.

"My confidence is building, I mean, it's hard work definitely, but I think we are just getting to know each other, and getting better every time we are out on the track," Veekay added (24:52 onwards).

Rinus Veekay has been plying his trade in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2020 Genesys 300. He has so far amassed 83 race starts and has put on board a single Grand Prix win, alongside four podiums, and two pole positions.

In the 2024 IndyCar season, Veekay had a strong showing as he was able to end his 17-race campaign in 13th place in the drivers' standings. Moreover, during this time, he was able to amass 300 points alongside a single top-five and seven top-ten finishes.

In the ongoing campaign, Veekay currently finds himself in 16th place in the drivers' standings behind Kyffin Simpson. Keeping his P13 finish in view from last year, he would look to break into the top 10 this year.

There are still 14 races remaining on the calendar, and there is plenty of time for Rinus Veekay to put his #18 Dale Coyne Racing car in the top ten. For this to happen, the 24-year-old will need consistent results starting from this week's Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

