Racer and model Lindsay Brewer makes a fashion statement donning a red dress during her Miami trip

Lindsay Brewer was in Miami to attend the Formula 1 Grand Prix held from Friday to Sunday (May 2-4). However, she extended her trip and uploaded a picture carousel of "Miami Nights" on Instagram on Thursday, May 8.

Brewer, who has amassed an Instagram following of 2.8 million, frequently updates her social media, giving her community a glimpse of her life. She posted a significant number of updates from Miami, mostly centered around the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the circuit. She topped off the trip with a non-racing picture dump, making a fashion statement.

Lindsay Brewer posted eight pictures in the compilation, tagging Revolve. The racer and model can be seen wearing an off-shoulder dress with a red scarf in the first three pictures. In the other pictures, she is wearing a black halter hanging neck maxi dress with blood red shades in the hue.

Lindsay Brewer gets honest about her Indy NXT failure

Lindsay Brewer has opened up about the reason for her sudden departure from Indy NXT, IndyCar's feeder series. She was to race with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2024 season, but the series saw her sudden exit only after eight races.

Team co-owner Ricardo Juncos, despite praising her time with Juncos Hollinger Racing, cited fulfillment of contractual obligations as the primary reason for the 28-year-old's exit.

"Lindsay Brewer has been a valued member throughout her time at Juncos Hollinger Racing, and it has been a privilege to have her on the team. However, due to contractual obligations being unfulfilled, Lindsay will not be driving for the JHR Indy NXT programme for the time being. We wish her the best and hope she can return when able," Juncos said via Formula Scout.

However, Brewer claimed she struggled with the physicality of Indy NXT machines.

"The move to Indy NXT was maybe a big, too big of a jump for me as I really struggled with the physicality of those cars, so I switched my focus towards GT racing after that," she said via Lamborghini.

Lindsay Brewer began her motorsport journey in karting before transitioning to car racing in 2015 through the United States Legends championship. After a sabbatical, she returned to racing in 2021 and raced in TC America behind the wheel of a Honda Civic.

In 2022, she advanced to open-wheel racing by joining Exclusive Autosport in the USF Pro 2000 series. Despite a strong start with an eighth-place finish in her debut, Brewer only managed one more top-10 result during a part-time season, which was affected by her late entry, ultimately placing 15th in the overall standings.

In Indy NXT, her two best finishes were P15 in St. Petersburg and Laguna Seca.

