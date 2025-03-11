"Racing isn't just for men": Lindsay Brewer delivers empowering message to aspiring female racers 

Former IndyCar NXT driver Lindsay Brewer took to Instagram and uploaded a reel as she wished her followers on International Women's Day. As Brewer uploaded the reel, the 27-year-old shared an empowering message to all the aspiring female drivers out there.

Lindsay Brewer uploaded the reel on March 8, 2025, and it included clips of the American suiting up before getting in the car, videos of her going around various circuits in Juncos Hollinger Racing Indy NXT car, GoKarts and RAFA Racing Lamborghini supercar. As the video progressed, the text in the reel read:

“What do you want the young girls who follow you to know?”

And then changed to, “Yes you can do it too. racing isn't just for men.”

The caption of the reel uploaded by Lindsay Brewer read:

“Happy International Women's Day #racing #racecar”

The 27-year-old is one of the few female drivers to make it up the American open-wheel racing series ladder and race in the Indy NXT series. Hailie Deegan and Sophia Floersch are the two female drivers who will be racing in the Indy NXT championship.

Apart from her racing career, Brewer is also a model and has a huge following on social media. The American has 2.8 million followers on Instagram. Brewer used her social media presence and uploaded the International Women's Day reel to motivate all the upcoming female racing drivers.

Lindsay Brewer raced for Juncos Hollinger Racing during the 2024 Indy NXT season. However, the 27-year-old failed to fulfil some contract obligations and lost her seat midway through the season.

“Due to contractual obligations being unfulfilled, Lindsay will not be driving for the JHR Indy Nxt programme for the time being. We wish her the best and hope she can return when able,” read the team statement.

Brewer only raced in the first eight races of the 2024 season, with the season's best finish of P15 at St. Pete and Laguna Seca.

Lindsay Brewer to race in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship for RAFA Racing in 2025

The 2025 Indy NXT season began, and Lindsay Brewer didn't confirm any drive in the open-wheel racing series. However, she recently came out and confirmed that she will indeed be driving in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship for RAFA Racing.

The RAFA Racing entry features an all-female lineup with Brewer and 24-year-old Jem Hepworth. The female duo will be driving the No. 81 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo in the AM class. Lindsay made the announcement on her Instagram as she uploaded a post about the same. The caption read:

“Exciting news! I'm joining RAFA Racing for the 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship behind the wheel of the #81 Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 alongside my teammate Jem Hepworth.

“Stepping into the world's fastest single-make series is a challenge I'm ready to take on, and I couldn't ask for a better team to do it with. Huge thanks to Lamborghini Austin for their support in making this happen. Let's get to work and make this season one to remember!”

The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar championship is the parent series of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, and races take place during the IMSA weekend. Lindsay Brewer will be making her debut at the Sebring International Raceway later this month.

