Racing legend advises Colton Herta to stay loyal to Andretti Global over unpredictable Cadillac F1 switch

IndyCar star Colton Herta is the top contender for a 2026 Cadillac F1 seat, with team director Mario Andretti confirming his interest in signing the 24-year-old. However, racing legend Juan Pablo Montoya has questioned the motive behind Herta's potential F1 switch, highlighting all that is at stake and urging him to stay with Andretti Global in IndyCar.

Herta occupies a special place in IndyCar history as the premier American open-wheel series' youngest race winner. Moreover, in 2024, he recorded a career-best season with Andretti Global, finishing runner-up in the championship to Alex Palou. He also secured an oval breakthrough at the season finale in Nashville.

Montoya, who is an IndyCar champion and won the prestigious Indy 500 twice, has acknowledged that Colton Herta has a good shot at securing a Cadillac F1 seat.

"Everyone's talking about Colton Herta going to GM. We'll see how much of it is driven from the United States and how much from Europe. If the team is run from Europe, Herta doesn't figure into the equation. If driver decisions are controlled from the United States, I think Herta has a good chance," the Spaniard said via Oddspedia.

However, Montoya underlined how much Herta stands to lose if he leaves his prized Andretti Global seat to join an F1 team that has yet to prove itself.

"I don't find Colton's current position amusing. He has a lot to lose if he goes to F1. He's well established in IndyCar, where he's one of the biggest stars. And if he leaves and someone younger takes that seat and does very well, then there won't be another term for Herta if things don't work out in F1. Is it worth the risk?" the seven-time F1 race winner added.

Though Colton Herta is at the top of Cadillac's driver prospect list, he isn't yet eligible for an F1 entry. The California native has only 32 of the 40 required points on his FIA super license. He needs to finish fifth or higher in the 2025 IndyCar championship to earn his way into the pinnacle of motorsport.

Colton Herta is "not sure" about leaving his treasured Andretti Global team for Cadillac F1

Colton Herta at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

In February, IndyCar legend Mario Andretti, the Cadillac F1 director, revealed why Colton Herta successfully made the cut for a seat with the American team. Herta took part in an F1 test with McLaren in 2022 and his pace was impressive. The Woking-based outfits' now-Team Principal Andrea Stella had only good things to say in his debrief with Andretti.

However, a couple of weeks later, Herta explained how he was uncertain about leaving his No. 26 Andretti Global team.

"I'd be leaving a great group of people I really like working with, so it's not a sure thing for me. It's not an easy decision, just to be like, 'all right, see you guys later.' I'd be giving up an opportunity of maybe never working with these people again," he said via Motorsport.

Before the 2025 IndyCar season, Herta also admitted that he was tired of all the speculation surrounding his potential F1 move. He wanted to retain his focus on the upcoming IndyCar season, which unfortunately got off to a horrid start.

He was in victory contention at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg until lap 36, when a messy pit stop cost him a lot of time, eventually leading to a P16 finish.

