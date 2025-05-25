Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar star meets golf megastar Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Indy 500

As excitement builds for the 109th running of the Indy 500, IndyCar rookie Louis Foster has crossed paths with golf star Bryson DeChambeau. The 21-year-old welcomed the golf icon to the paddock ahead of the iconic racing showpiece.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing star, who met the LIV Golf standout during Carb Day at the Indy 500, shared his excitement on social media after crossing paths with DeChambeau. Reposting photos from their meeting on his Instagram story, Foster captioned them:

“Great to meet you @brysondechambeau, @livgolf_league.”

Louis Foster shared photos from his meeting with Bryson DeChambea. Images: @louisfosterr via Instagram

DeChambeau, one of several high-profile sporting personalities to grace the Indy 500 weekend so far, is known for his analytical approach to golf. The 31-year-old, who was previously ranked fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking in May 2021, has enjoyed a trophy-laden career in the ‘gentleman’s game.’

Shifting focus to the racing action, Foster, who is making his debut at the Indy 500, will be aiming for an impressive performance for his team. The former Indy NXT champion secured a 20th-place starting spot for the showpiece after clocking an average speed of 231.058 MPH. He will be hoping to move as far up the grid as possible when the green flag waves to signal the start of the event.

Louis Foster reacts after qualifying for the Indy 500

Louis Foster shared his excitement after securing a qualification spot for the 2025 Indy 500 event. The British racer, who is in his first year in the senior ranks of the American open-wheel racing series, strung together four impressive laps to seal an automatic qualification spot for the Brickyard event.

The 2024 Indy NXT champion, who was in the #45 car for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan outfit, posted a lap time that was also quicker than veteran driver Graham Rahal. Foster detailed his emotions on Instagram following the event.

“We will be competing in the 109th Indianapolis 500. Still sounds pretty surreal to me…. See you next Sunday.”

Foster, who is now set to start the Indy 500 race in 20th, had initially qualified for the showpiece in 22nd spot; however, following the controversy that led to the disqualification of two Team Penske drivers—Josef Newgarden and Will Power—after a failure of technical inspection, he moves two places up the grid for the race.

The Hampshire native will fancy his chances of securing a high enough finishing position at the Indianapolis event, and in any instance he manages to grab the victory, he will become the first rookie since Alexander Rossi in 2016 to achieve this feat. The then Andretti Autosport driver famously executed a daring fuel-saving strategy over the final 36 laps to win the race ahead of Carlos Munoz.

