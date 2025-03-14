The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team revealed its reserve and development driver for select events this year on Thursday. The 2025 IndyCar season is only a race down, and this major news has already dropped on the track.

The Zionsville, Indiana-based team has named the 28-year-old Toby Sowery as its reserve and development driver. He has previously competed in three full-fledged IndyCar races.

In line with this, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's co-owner Bobby Rahal revealed the team's excitement to sign a new 'exceptional talent'.

"We’re excited to have Toby join RLL. He’s shown exceptional talent, resilience and maturity, not just in INDYCAR but also with his recent endurance racing success. Winning a prestigious race like the Dubai 24 Hours highlights his adaptability and mental toughness – qualities we deeply value at RLL. Toby’s experience and versatility will undoubtedly strengthen our team as we aim for competitive excellence this season," Bobby Rahal said via IndyCar.

Toby Sowery's first outing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America came in 2024 at the Honda Indy 200 with Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing. Moreover, he ended the campaign in 31st position with 45 points in three races to his name.

Sobey will serve as R&D development driver and will assist with Honda's Driver-in-the-Loop Simulator. With his antics, he will be able to provide feedback around hybrid development strategies and RLL's development vehicles.

Toby Sowery's take on upcoming opportunity with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

While the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team is excited for the arrival of Toby Sowery, the latter himself is also upbeat about the opportunity. The British driver is eagerly looking forward to contributing to the outfit's IndyCar project.

In relation to this, Sowery had the following to say (via the aforementioned source):

"The opportunity to join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as a reserve and test driver allows me to expand and build on my INDYCAR debut last year while contributing directly to the team’s continued growth and success. I’ve been in talks with RLL for a couple of years now so getting to work closely with a team that’s been a cornerstone of INDYCAR racing for over three decades is a huge privilege."

He further added:

"I’m committed to pushing myself, learning from some of the best in the sport and becoming a driver who can truly make a difference."

Toby Sowery, during his upcoming stint, will get to learn a lot from IndyCar veteran Graham Rahal. The 36-year-old has so far competed in a whopping 278 Grand Prix and has amassed six race wins, 29 podiums, and five pole positions. His best overall finish to date has been fourth place, which he secured in the 2015 season.

Last year was an average campaign for Rahal, as he managed an 18th place in the standings with 251 points. In the process of doing so, he managed only five top-ten finishes.

The outfit also boasts Devlin DeFrancesco, who holds good experience of competing in the sport with 34 IndyCar Series races. Next up on the IndyCar calendar is the Thermal Club Grand Prix, and considering this, it will be fascinating to see whether Sowery (being on a select events deal) will be seen in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing setup during the three-day weekend.

