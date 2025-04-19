Rahal Letterman Lanigan rookie makes a clear case for his focus amid ‘out of control’ results

Rahal Letterman Lanigan's rookie Louis Foster has opened up about the difficult start of the NTT IndyCar Series championship season. The 21-year-old said that some results were not in his control, but he stays focused.

Foster was in the opening-lap crash at the season-opener Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, finished 24th in the Thermal Club and 16th at Long Beach.

The rookie, who has been testing at the World Wide Technology Raceway to prepare for the high-octane race, the Indy 500, spoke about his struggles. The British driver also conveyed that he's working hard to get the best out of weekends:

“Unfortunately, the races haven’t gone our way just yet. But the team and I are working really hard and very well together to keep improving. Some of the results have been totally out of our control, so my focus is on what we can control and working hard to make sure the team and I get the best out of the weekends.” (via IndyCar.com)

Foster has won 10 of his 28 INDY NXT by Firestone across the two seasons he participated in. He's 24th in the championship with 25 points.

Two-time Indy 500 winner plans brief return with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Two-time Indy 500 winner and former IndyCar driver, Takuma Sato, has announced his return for one race. The Japanese racing driver will be driving at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the greatest spectacle of racing with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

The 48-year-old will drive the #75 Honda-powered machine for his 15th outing at the crown jewel of motorsports. Speaking of his return, Sato said:

"The new No. 75 car carries over RLL’s historic design with a refreshed and dynamic new livery – it looks absolutely stunning. Last year was an incredible experience, reconnecting with the team, and this year, even more familiar faces have joined the effort, which makes this moment even more special and gives me great confidence. I can’t wait to get to work,” Sato said.

Expressing his excitement, Sato also thanked his sponsors and the owners of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the opportunity.

"I’m very excited to return to the 109th Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Once again, a heartfelt thank you to Bobby (Rahal), Mike (Lanigan), David (Letterman) and the entire organization for this incredible opportunity.

"I’m also deeply grateful for the continued support from AMADA as the primary sponsor, alongside Panasonic Automotive Systems, Niterra, Deloitte Tohmatsu, NAC, Honda, HRC, and all our loyal sponsors." (via indycar.com)

Sato won the Indy 500 twice in 2017 and 2020. The seasoned driver has also competed in Formula 1 for multiple seasons from 2002 to 2008.

