Rahal Letterman Racing driver teams up with popular meme-coin for Indy 500

The 2025 Indy 500 will take place on the 25th of May. All kinds of promotional activities have been taking place ahead of it, and in keeping with the trend, Rahal Letterman Racing driver, Devlin DeFrancesco, will support a special livery at the event.

It has come to light that Devlin DeFrancesco and Rahal Letterman Racing have partnered with DogeCoin for a special livery at the 2025 Indy 500. Moreover, three cars have been shown on IndyCar on FOX's X handle, and DeFrancesco will be driving one of them.

The color scheme on all three cars is quite unique and they will stand out during the 200-lap Indy 500. As of yet, only Devlin DeFrancesco will be driving the special livery for RLL, as his teammates - 278 IndyCar Grand Prix starter, Graham Rahal and Louis Foster (2024 Indy NXT champion) are expected to run the usual challengers of the team. DeFrancesco did not compete in the 2024 edition of the Indy 500.

"He's such a great kid": Graham Rahal on Rahal Letterman Racing teammate Devlin DeFrancesco

While Devlin DeFrancesco will be driving a special livery for Rahal Letterman Racing at the Indy 500, Graham Rahal, recently took the time to share his thoughts on his teammate.

The 36-year-old had the following to add on DeFrancesco in an interview with IndyCar president Doug Bole.

"You know, Dev, obviously I've known Dev for a long time, but he's such a great kid, I think often misunderstood too. You know, people have this perception of Devlin that's actually quite wrong about who he is and things and I'm excited to help him take the next level in his career. He's shown in IndyCar when he was with Andretti that he has speed," Rahal said (2:35 onwards).

Graham Rahal was the highest finisher for Rahal Letterman Racing in the 2025 IndyCar season-opener in St. Petersburg. The 36-year-old secured an impressive 12th-place finish behind Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward. Devlin DeFrancesco secured P22, whereas rookie driver, Louis Foster, ended up plumb last in P27.

While Rahal came with some positive words for DeFrancesco, the latter shared his thoughts on joining Rahal Letterman Racing for 2025.

"I’m very excited to be back in the IndyCar Series. Seeing all the work that is going on from the men and women behind the scenes, it is easy to see that this team and myself are very hungry for results. I look forward to getting started with all the great people here," DeFrancesco said via Autosport.

The 25-year-old has so far competed in 34 IndyCar races. He made his debut in the sport at the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg but is yet to secure a win, podium, or pole position. The Rahal Letterman Racing team will be expecting DeFrancesco to pull his weight alongside Graham Rahal from the upcoming Round 2 onwards.

