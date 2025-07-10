Rain threatens 2025 IndyCar double-header at Iowa Speedway

Rain has often threatened oval races in IndyCar, and the Iowa Speedway double-header could be in for a similar treatment by Mother Nature. The three-day race weekend encompasses two races and a qualifying session that directly fall in line with rain threats.

Ad

The 0.875-mile track houses one of the most entertaining race weekends of IndyCar on the racing calendar. It is branded as "the fastest short track on the planet" and witnesses hundreds of passes for position by the 27-car grid on a usual day/

However, a severe threat of rain affecting the race weekend looms in the background. Friday is slated to be struck with thunderstorms, which could delay the practice sessions at the venue:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per weather.com, rain could make a cameo on both Saturday and Sunday with varied degrees of severity. This could trouble IndyCar's job to hold the necessary sessions at the Iowa Speedway, with the safety of the drivers kept in mind.

What do drivers think of the Iowa Speedway being a part of the IndyCar calendar?

IndyCar 2022 Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300 - Source: Getty

The double-header at the Iowa Speedway is a race weekend that many drivers look up to. Though the track is owned by NASCAR, it has largely been accepted as a part of the IndyCar network by racing fans across the United States.

Ad

Sharing his thoughts on racing at the tri-oval track, AJ Foyt Racing's David Malukas said in the press conference ahead of the race weekend:

"Well, it feels like it's probably the shorter one out of the few when it comes to short ovals. It really takes that short into perspective. I've always enjoyed it. The racing has just been chaotic. I think it's one of the very few races that you're passing so many cars and you don't even know what position you're in. You're just having a good time."

Ad

Meanwhile, his teammate, Santino Ferrucci, also had good words to share for the track, as he said (via AJ Foyt Racing):

"Man, I like Iowa. It's a tough track to be honest. Yeah, Mike, I don't think, as far as ovals go, it's definitely one of the more difficult ones. I feel like we did a really good job last year. It's a fast Bowl ring, just enjoyable as a racer. And last year it came with the repave and made everything a little bit tricky. But we had a couple of good races."

On the other hand, Team Penske has had a torrid 2025 season as its trio of drivers has been unable to win so far. But, the Iowa Speedway has been a hunting ground for the team, as in the last 11 outings, the Roger Penske-owned team has only been beaten to the top step of the podium twice, making them one of the favourites for the victory at the double-header.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.