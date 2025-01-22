Ranking 3 Team Penske phenoms who became IndyCar champions feat. Josef Newgarden

Roger Penske is one of the most respected names in the world of Motorsport and his racing outfit, Team Penske, has nurtured some of the greatest talents in racing, including the likes of Josef Newgarden. It is also one of the most successful racing teams out there having secured 47 championships across open-wheel, stock car, and sports car racing competition, including 17 in the IndyCar Series.

Among its long list of achievements, Team Penske has produced multiple IndyCar champions showcasing the commitment to compete at the highest level of racing. Talking about champions, let’s take a look at three Team Penske phenoms: Rick Mears, Will Power, and Josef Newgarden, who not only brought glory to the team but also left their mark on IndyCar racing.

#3 Rick Mears

Rick Mears talking to his team - Source: Getty

Rick Mears is among the early Penske drivers who brought success to the Mooresville-based outfit. He joined the team in 1978, and over his career, he became one of the most iconic figures in the sport. With 29 IndyCar race wins, Mears is tied with Helio Castroneves for the second-most victories by a Penske driver.

His dominance at the Indy 500 is the stuff of legend, as he is one of only four drivers to win the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” four times (1979, 1984, 1988, and 1991). Mears also captured three IndyCar championships for Team Penske in 1979 (called the SCCA/CART Indy Car Series back then), 1981, and 1982 (Champ Car).

#2 Will Power

AUTO: MAY 24 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Carb Day - Source: Getty

Will Power has cemented his place among IndyCar's greatest drivers through his success with Team Penske. A two-time IndyCar Series champion (2014 and 2022) and two-time Indy 500 winner, Power’s achievements are nothing short of extraordinary.

His 42 career wins rank him fifth on IndyCar's all-time winners list, but his most significant record is the 70 pole positions he has secured, the most in the sport's history. Power's first series championship in 2014 came after years of near misses, as he had finished as runner-up three times in the previous seasons.

His second title came in 2022 on the back of a historic moment at Laguna Seca when he broke Mario Andretti’s record for career pole positions before securing the championship in the season's final race.

#1 Josef Newgarden

AUTO: DEC 04 INDY 500 Winner Josef Newgarden Borg Warner Trophy Ceremony - Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden’s rise to fame with Team Penske is a story of early success. After joining the team in 2017, Newgarden wasted little time proving his talent. He won his first race with the team in the third round at Barber Motorsports Park and went on to claim four victories that season.

Despite a late-season setback at Watkins Glen, where he finished in 18th after a collision while coming out of the pitlane, Josef Newgarden secured his first IndyCar championship by finishing second in the finale at Sonoma.

Newgarden’s second championship came in 2019, following wins at St. Petersburg, Detroit, Texas, and Iowa. In addition to his series titles, Newgarden achieved back-to-back Indianapolis 500 victories in 2023 and 2024, solidifying his status as one of Team Penske’s most successful drivers.

Roger Penske’s ability to identify and develop talent is something extraordinary. Rick Mears, Will Power, and Josef Newgarden are a few drivers in the team’s history who represent the best of what Team Penske stands for.

