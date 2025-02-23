Ranking 5 major driver transfers for the 2025 IndyCar season feat. McLaren’s Nolan Siegel

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season is set to begin on March 2 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, bringing significant driver movement across the grid. Of the 27 full-time entries in the series, almost half of the teams will have a different driver lineup compared to the start of the 2024 season.

Several experienced drivers and young talents have made moves, hoping for better results in their new environments. Some are switching teams to take on leadership roles, while others are looking for a fresh start.

Here are five of the most notable driver transfers for the 2025 IndyCar season, starting with Christian Lundgaard’s switch to Arrow McLaren.

#5 Christian Lundgaard Joins Rising IndyCar Team Arrow McLaren

Christian Lundgaard has left Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL Racing) to join Arrow McLaren for the 2025 season. The Danish driver spent three full seasons with RLL Racing, achieving his first victory in 2023 on the streets of Toronto.

At just 23 years old, Lundgaard brings both experience and potential to McLaren. He explained that his decision to join the team was heavily influenced by former IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan, who now serves as McLaren’s team principal.

The team has made steady progress in IndyCar, making it an attractive destination for young talents. In a video posted by NTT IndyCar’s official account on X, Lundgaard shared his thoughts on the move:

"Joining Arrow McLaren is awesome for me, but it's much more than just a team. I think seeing what they did in IndyCar over the past few years, it was a no-brainer for me to come here. Tony was a big part of my decision as well... I'm not here to spend the first couple of races getting up to speed. We want to be competitive from the get-go.”

Lundgaard will be racing alongside Pato O’Ward and Nolan Siegel, giving McLaren a young but promising driver lineup for the 2025 season.

#4 Marcus Armstrong Joins Meyer Shank Racing

After spending two seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing, Marcus Armstrong is making a move to Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) for the 2025 season. The New Zealander will take over the No. 66 Honda, partnering with fellow Ganassi graduate Felix Rosenqvist.

Armstrong had an impressive rookie campaign in 2023, winning NTT IndyCar Rookie of the Year honors despite running only road and street courses. In 2024, he competed in his first full-time season, finishing 14th in the standings with five top-five finishes and a podium at Detroit. However, at Ganassi, he often found himself overshadowed by stars like Alex Palou and Scott Dixon.

At Meyer Shank Racing, Armstrong will have a bigger role in shaping team strategy and car development. He has already spoken about how he appreciates the team’s strong culture and ambitions. In an interview with indycar.com, Armstrong highlighted the team’s approach to winning, stating:

"There’s something to be said about winning culture and not just getting aero balance/roll balance correct. There is more to be gained from everybody in the building believing you can win. I think that with the success that they've had toward the end of the year (2024) and the potential that they've shown, that is a great sign and something I’m certainly going to try and build on straightaway when I get inside the building."

#3 Alexander Rossi Moves to Ed Carpenter Racing

Alexander Rossi is set for a fresh start with Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) after two challenging seasons at Arrow McLaren. The 2025 season will see him take on a new challenge, piloting the No. 20 Chevrolet for ECR.

Rossi made an instant impact in IndyCar when he won the Indianapolis 500 in 2016, becoming only the third driver since 2000 to achieve this feat as a rookie. Over his first eight seasons, he secured eight race wins and established himself as one of the most talented drivers on the grid.

However, his time at McLaren failed to meet expectations, as he managed just two podium finishes and no wins. In a team statement announcing his signing, Rossi shared his excitement about the move and confidence in his new team’s potential.

"I’m honored that Ed and the entire ECR ownership group recognize the value I can bring to the team. Their commitment to excellence, along with the power of Chevrolet and the ambitious plans they have for the future, made this opportunity impossible to pass up. I’m eager to get started and contribute to the team’s continued success," Rossi was quoted as saying by Road & Track.

#2 Robert Shwartzman Joins New IndyCar Team Prema Racing

Prema Racing, a well-established European racing team, is making its IndyCar debut in 2025. The team has signed Robert Shwartzman as one of its two full-time drivers, alongside Callum Ilott.

The 25-year-old Israeli driver is returning to single-seaters after recently competing in endurance racing. Shwartzman was a standout in the junior categories, winning the 2019 FIA Formula 3 championship and finishing as runner-up in Formula 2 in 2021, both times racing for Prema.

However, despite his success, he never made it to the Formula 1 grid. Now, he is taking on a new challenge in IndyCar. Speaking about the move, Shwartzman acknowledged that he will need to adjust to the new tracks and Chevrolet-powered IndyCar machinery.

"I’m definitely very, very excited to be back at PREMA to start a new adventure in IndyCar. Everything will be new to us and there will be many challenges, but it will also be a lot of fun and a lot of work at the same time… I have never driven on ovals and to master them, it will be a completely new challenge. However, with PREMA we achieved a lot in the past, and I think that my F1 and endurance experience will be helpful to make us evolve fast and get up to speed quickly," Shwartzman told IndyCar.

#1 Nolan Siegel to Arrow McLaren

At just 20 years old, Nolan Siegel is set for his first full IndyCar season in 2025 with Arrow McLaren. He originally joined the team in June 2024 to complete the final 10 races of the season.

McLaren had been monitoring Siegel’s progress, and his victory in the LMP2 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a car co-owned by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown helped seal the deal.

Siegel, the 2023 INDYNXT Rookie of the Year, transitioned to IndyCar after racing with HMD Motorsports in the feeder series. Despite a challenging 10-race stint last year, he is preparing for a stronger campaign in 2025. Speaking about his promotion to the main series, Siegel shared his thoughts via McLaren:

"This is an unexpected jump, but I’m thrilled to be in this position after a rewarding run in the Indy NXT by Firestone series with HMD Motorsports. I am looking forward to this new journey and learning alongside the entire team starting this weekend in my home state."

The 2025 season begins on March 2 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, where all five of these drivers will aim to make an impact with their new teams.

