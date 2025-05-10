“Ready to get after it”: Marcus Ericsson sends across optimistic message ahead of IndyCar race

Marcus Ericsson has signaled his intent ahead of the IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix. The 34-year-old has expressed optimism for the race slated for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The Andretti Autosport star heads into the Indianapolis race on the back of a disappointing qualifying session, where he was unable to advance from the first round and secured only a 20th-place start. Nevertheless, the Swedish driver appears undeterred by his qualifying woes and is instead approaching race day with optimism.

Sharing a post that subtly signaled his mood for the race on Instagram, Marcus Ericsson wrote:

“Race day at IMS is always a good day! Got some work ahead of us lining up in P20 but we’re ready to get after it! #ME28 #INDYCAR.”

While Ericsson might be faced with the herculean task of climbing through the grid to put his Andretti car in a meaningful point-scoring position, it’s worth noting that the former Chip Ganassi Racing driver boasts some fond memories of the Indianapolis track, with his best result being a fourth-place finish at the 2022 edition of the GMR Grand Prix.

Like Marcus Ericsson, the other Andretti drivers — Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood — also failed to advance from the first stage of qualifying and will have their sights set on a masterfully executed drive to storm through the field.

Andretti Autosports announces fresh livery for Marcus Ericsson at Sonsio Grand Prix

Andretti Autosport revealed a fresh, striking livery for Marcus Ericsson at the Sonsio Grand Prix. The 34-year-old is set to sport a new Central Connect livery for the Indianapolis event.

The new paint scheme for the #28 car features a mix of green, white, and radiant black colours, along with the branding of the Central Connect brand. The Indianapolis outfit, in a collaborative post with Marcus Ericsson, shared a reel of the new design on Instagram, accompanied by the caption:

“A fresh new livery with endless possibilities. Meet the No. 28 Fresh Connect Central Honda 💚

With the support of Group 1001, a longtime partner of Andretti INDYCAR, this special livery will highlight the fight against hunger and Fresh Connect Central’s commitment to deliver nutritious and healthy foods to those most in need. 🙌”

The livery announcement comes in the lead-up to the Indy 500. So far, several teams and drivers, including Dale Coyne Racing’s Jacob Abel, have announced their new liveries for the event.

Shifting focus to the Sonsio Grand Prix, Marcus Ericsson will aim for a stronger performance at the race. His fourth-place finish in 2022 — which remains his best at the circuit — paved the way for a victory at the next Indy 500 event. The four-time IndyCar race winner will hope the new livery brings him his maiden race win with the Andretti team.

