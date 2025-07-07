  • home icon
  • "Really shocked": IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin mourns old ally and racing giant involved in fatal accident

By Geetansh Pasricha
Published Jul 07, 2025 12:33 GMT
Scott McLaughlin at the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

Famous motorsport businessman and racer Tim Miles, who was a former ally of Scott McLaughlin, died at the age of 58 after being involved in a fatal incident in Sydney. Shaken by getting to know about the loss, the Team Penske driver shared his condolences to the Miles family on social media.

The 58-year-old hailed from New Zealand like McLaughlin. Miles was a racecar driver himself, but was involved in all things related to motorsports as he made several motorsport purchases, and brokered the sale of the V8 Supercars championship twice in 2011 and in 2021.

Moreover, during this time, the 32-year-old IndyCar star used to race in the Supercars championship. Here, Miles supported McLaughlin as the latter went on to become a triple champion himself.

However, Tim Miles' sudden demise came as a shock to the motorsport world. With Scott McLaughlin having been so close to the motorsport entrepreneur himself in his time racing in the Oceania region, he penned a message on X:

"Really shocked to read the news of Tim’s passing, he was a huge supporter of my racing as I came up the ranks as well as many other kiwis. Sending love to his friends and family during this time. RIP Tim."
On the other hand, the 32-year-old moved to the world of open-wheel racing in the United States in 2020.

Scott McLaughlin reflects on a torrid Mid-Ohio Grand Prix weekend

Scott McLaughlin at the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin's arrival in IndyCar was aided by his previous venture with Roger Penske in the V8 Supercars championship. Since arriving in the American racing sphere, the Kiwi has trundled waves as he has finished third in the championship standings for the past two years.

While he had set a goal to secure a better result in the standings this year, McLaughlin's ambitions have been seemingly put to rest after a torrid start to the 2025 season. The Team Penske trio is yet to win a race this year, and the New Zealander has only been able to secure a solitary podium finish in the 10 races held so far.

Reflecting upon a dejecting weekend in Mid-Ohio, where he started 21st and finished 23rd, he said (via Team Penske):

"It was a long, hot day inside the Odyssey Battery Chevy, for sure. Felt like we could have finished somewhere between eighth and 12th but had a tire de-laminate on the final run. I don't know, this has obviously been a very tough year for everyone, but this team doesn't quit. Team Penske doesn't have these years often, but we will be stronger because of it, that's for sure. We are going to Iowa with absolute confidence that we will win there."

With a subpar result in Mid-Ohio, McLaughlin has dropped down to 11th in the championship standings.

