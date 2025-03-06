"Rest in peace brother" - Devlin DeFrancesco, Felix Rosenqvist, and more react as Meyer Shank Racing mourns IndyCar mastermind Casey Gewertz

Former IndyCar technician Casey Gewertz passed away on March 5, 2025, and people from all around the motoring world gathered together to pay respect to the legend. Gewertz most recently worked with Meyer Shank Racing, as the team's official social media accounts posted the unfortunate update about the technician.

Ad

Casey Gewertz formerly worked as a damper technician for MSR’s IndyCar team before moving to the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar championship. As a damper technician, he was responsible for building and testing the dampers, springs, and other suspension components and making sure the suspension setup was to the driver's liking.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s driver Devlin DeFrancesco, Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, and others took to the comments section of a statement shared by MSR, which read:

Ad

Trending

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of MSR IMSA damper technician, Casey Gewertz. Casey worked with MSR for several years on our INDYCAR program and most recently our IMSA program. Thoughts and prayers are with his family through this difficult time.”

Ad

Devlin DeFrancesco shared Meyer Shank Racing's post about Gewertz on his Instagram story, with his caption reading:

“Rest in peace brother! Shared a lot of good times with you at the track.”

Image credits: Instagram/@devlindefran

Meyer Shank Racing's IndyCar driver, Felix Rosenqvist, commented on his team's post, stating:

Ad

“Rest in peace Casey."

Dreyer and Reinbold Racing's Jack Harvey also paid his respects by stating:

"Noooo 😢 RIP Casey!”

Image credits: Instagram/@meyershankracing

MSR’s IMSA driver Tom Blomqvist commented:

Ad

“Rest easy Casey 🙏”

Image credits: Instagram/@meyershankracing

Casey Gewertz began his professional motorsports career in Drag Racing as a clutch specialist. He then moved into the role of a pit crew member for the Red Bull Racing team before becoming a shocks specialist for Minardi Team USA.

Ad

Gewertz joined Andretti Autosport (now Andretti Global) in 2012 as a damper technician and fueler. He spent over a decade with the team before moving to Meyer Shank Racing in 2023.

Meyer Shank Racing produced a strong display in the opening race of the 2025 IndyCar season

Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong teamed up as the lineup for Meyer Shank Racing for 2025. IndyCar season. The duo shocked the paddock by making it into the top five and provisionally locking out the front row in the final qualifying session before Scott McLaughlin took the pole position. Nonetheless, the duo started P3 and P4 and had a strong start to the race.

Ad

Ad

Unfortunately, an early safety car meant that those around the alternate tires got a free pitstop, halting the progress. Midway through the race, Marcus Armstrong brushed a barrier at the street circuit, which led to a retirement.

Felix Rosenqvist finished the race in P7, 24 seconds behind the winner, Alex Palou. Scott McLaughlin was the only other driver who started on primary tire to finish ahead of Rosenqvist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback