Rinus Veekay comes clean on how his professional boxer wife can 'beat him up'

Rinus VeeKay married his wife, Carmen VeeKay, in October 2023. Since then, the pair have flourished in their respective sports realms, as Carmen is a professional boxer while Rinus is an IndyCar driver. Subsequently, when questioned about whether his wife could 'beat him up' using her boxing skills, the 24-year-old admitted his defeat.

VeeKay made his debut in 2020 with Ed Carpenter Racing. At the 12th round of the season, he secured his first podium at the IMS and continued his success around the track into next year, when he won the fabled race.

On the other hand, his wife, Carmen, made her professional boxing debut last year. She has endured success in the boxing realm, as her second match also ended up with the decision going in her favor.

Carmen's success urged former IndyCar driver-turned-commentator James Hinchcliffe to ask Rinus VeeKay about the dynamic relationship between him and his wife. The Canadian questioned whether the professional boxer could beat Rinus up, to which the Dutchman replied (via Instagram/@IndyCar):

"Definitely. One thing about boxing techniques, like technique over power, right? I'm heavier, you might say I'm stronger. But you first got to be able to actually hit her, right? Because she moves like she's right behind you. I don't see her. She's so quick. And, well, she just has, like we have that racing IQ when we're out there. She has that ring IQ, that fight IQ."

The 24-year-old started the 2025 season with a good result under his belt, as he finished ninth at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

Dale Coyne Racing is happy with Rinus VeeKay's outing at St. Petersburg

Rinus VeeKay at the NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

VeeKay finished in the top-10 seven times during the 2024 season. While this was not enough for Ed Carpenter Racing to continue with the Dutchman, his test with Dale Coyne Racing towards the latter end of last year was able to earn him the spot at the Illinois-based team.

Moreover, Dale Coyne's faith in the 24-year-old was proved right as Rinus VeeKay finished inside the top-10 on his debut with the team, a result that the squad was unable to achieve in the previous 12 months. Reflecting on VeeKay's success, Dale Coyne said (via Frontstretch):

"We’re happy with our drivers, happy with our engineers, the team guys, everybody. So this is good to come out like this, qualify top 12, finish top 10. Couldn’t ask for anything more for now. Well… now we’ve got to get a top-five, then we’ve got to get a podium and then see what happens after that!"

The second round of the 2025 IndyCar season will take place at the Thermal Club, California. Alex Palou is the reigning winner and will hope to continue his success around the circuit on March 23.

