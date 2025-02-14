Rinus VeeKay completes Indy 2025 roster with Dale Coyne Racing: "He's hungry, he's got unfinished business"

The grid for the 2025 IndyCar season is officially set. The Plainfield, Illinois-based Dale Coyne Racing has brought on board the experienced Rinus Veekay to lead the team.

Veekay has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2020 Genesys 300 (Texas). He made his last appearance at the 2024 Music City Grand Prix and has so far amassed one race win alongside four podiums and two pole positions.

The 24-year-old is well suited to the IndyCar way of racing and in light of his 2025 arrival, Dale Coyne Racing is immensely pleased. In relation to this, the outfit had the following to add:

"He’s hungry, he’s got unfinished business. We are the same, and I think it’ll work out very well. The test that we did with him at Indy in the fall was really an eye-opener for all of us. He didn’t say how to fix the car. He said what the car was doing, and we came up with how to fix the car, and it was wonderful to get back in that position again. So many times the driver comes in, they get a preconceived idea of how they think the car should be fixed, and there’s pride in ownership. So unless you do that for him, you don’t get anywhere," Dale Coyne Racing said (via: Racer).

Rinus Veekay finished the 2024 IndyCar season in 13th place with 300 points to his name.

Rinus Veekay immensely 'proud' to be racing for Dale Coyne racing

While the Plainfield, Illinois-based out outfit is pleased with the Dutch driver's arrival, the feeling is the same for him. Rinus Veekay is overjoyed with the opportunity to drive for Dale Coyne Racing.

On his end, while talking about the upcoming adventure, he had the following to add:

"Very exciting news. I am happy to announce my partnership with Dale Coyne Racing for the 2025 IndyCar season. It makes me proud to see my name among the drivers competing in this fantastic series for a sixth consecutive year. After a difficult start to my offseason, I am delighted to end the winter with this news." Veekay said.

Rinus Veekay will make his debut as a Dale Coyne Racing driver at the Sebring test. The first race of the season will be the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, taking place on March 2.

In last year's highly competitive campaign, Veekay managed a solitary top-five finish and seven top-10 finishes. At Dale Coyne Racing, the 24-year-old will be joined by Jacob Abel, who will look to hit the ground in the No. 51 Honda during his rookie season.

