Rinus Veekay gushes over wife Carmen's chic styling in baby pink outfit

IndyCar driver Rinus Veekay's wife, Carmen, recently posted a picture carousel on Instagram. Veekay commented on the post, gushing over his partner's pictures and attire.

Carmen shared pictures of herself in a three-picture carousel wearing a baby pink sequinned one-shoulder wrap dress. She tagged her photographer, stylist, and agency in the first picture, where she is standing in front of a white shutter. The second picture is a close-up, while the third is again in front of the white shutter, but in this one, she is sitting on a chair to pose for the camera. The professional boxer captioned the post with a pink sparkling heart.

Dale Coyne Racing driver, and Carmen's husband, Rinus Veekay, commented on his wife's pictures with three star-eyed emojis.

Rinus Veekay's comment (Image via Instagram /@carmenveekay)

The couple who tied the knot in 2023 met right before the COVID-19 pandemic and dated for two years before the wedding.

Rinus Veekay wants to prove people wrong at the Indy 500

AUTO: AUG 26 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Dale Coyne Racing driver has expressed his intentions for May 25, when the Indy 500 race is scheduled. He feels confident with his team's progress despite their past performance.

This year’s Indianapolis 500 marks a milestone for the series with the debut of hybrid power units, a first in the race’s history. This signifies a level playing field for the drivers and teams. The 34 drivers participating in the race got track time at the two days of testing at the IMS test to adapt to the new technology ahead of one of the most prestigious events in global motorsport.

Rinus Veekay believes his team has a solid chance to perform well in the 200-lap showdown. He said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast (from 24:19 onwards):

"I'm really excited, of course me, I've been with Ed Carpenter for five years, who without a question, always bring quick cars to the track here. Now with Dale Coyne Racing, I'm in the car that was bumped last year, so, people have the expectations we're gonna be struggling, but I believe we gonna be very strong this year. I feel, there's a lot of fun to prove the people wrong."

Rinus Veekay is 16th in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship with 46 points. He qualified fifth for the fourth round of the championship at Barber Motorsports Park scheduled for Sunday, May 4, with a time of 01:07.9103.

