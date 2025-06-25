Rinus VeeKay makes his feelings known after ‘messy’ IndyCar race at Road America

Dale Coyne Racing driver Rinus VeeKay recently spoke about his race at the Xpel Grand Prix at Road America. He put up an amazing performance as he made his way up from 22nd on the grid to a 10th place finish.

The 24-year-old drives the #18 Dale Coyne Racing car powered by Honda. While talking to Racer.com, the Dutchman spoke about how messy the race was and that the team had done a good job. He said,

"Another top 10, up 12 positions from the start, another good weekend,” VeeKay said. “This was a messy one with a lot of cars going off, I was in the mayhem as well; I got hit one time by someone and lost a few positions. We had some incredible pace on a big fuel save. The guys on the stand gave me the perfect number and I had the perfect car to hit that number and have good pace. Really good job. We have had top-10 pace at every race but one. That's really promising heading into the crazy month of July.” he said.

During the race, Veekay was levied with three penalties, which included a penalty for hitting Graham Rahal, and he had to lose three places. Despite these penalties, he managed to finish in the top 10 for the fourth time this season.

Rinus VeeKay is making a name for himself this season with the team after he was dropped by Ed Carpenter Racing at the end of last season. He was signed by Dale Coyne Racing a few days before the season testing could kick off, and ever since, the pairing has been making a strong statement on the track.

The best finish for the driver came at Barber Motorsports Park, where he finished in fourth place, the highest finish for the 2025 campaign so far.

Rinus VeeKay opens up about driving for the 'smallest team' in IndyCar

Dale Coyne Racing driver Rinus VeeKay recently opened up about his progress along with the team. He highlighted how it feels driving for the 'smallest team' in IndyCar.

The #18 car driver was let go by the Ed Carpenter Racing team last season. He was laer jumped on board with Dale Coyne Racing with a few days left for the 2025 season to kickoff.

While talking to The Race, Rinus VeeKay spoke about his feelings about driving for the team.

"I would say there's definitely a lot of chatter around me now in the season. This team really allows me to show my capabilities. Without a question, Dale Coyne Racing is the smallest team in the paddock with the least resources, but whatever other teams are spending we are beating them.I think this just shows that the right approach goes above anything else.I'm doing well, that's the most important thing, but also for Dale everybody's happy that results are coming," he said (via The Race).

Rinus VeeKay made his debut in the IndyCar series in 2020 and made a name for himself after winning the GMR Grand Prix held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2021. However, due to a cycling accident that shattered his collarbone, his second year in the series ended prematurely.

