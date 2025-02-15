Rinus Veekay has officially signed as a full-time IndyCar driver for Dale Coyne Racing. The Dutchman will be seen driving the No. 18 Honda and will partner with teammate Jacob Abel, who will do his running in the No. 51 Honda.

The F1 turned IndyCar pundit, Will Buxton, gave his take on Veekay's arrival on the IndyCar grid for the 2025 season. Buxton seems immensely pleased with the 24-year-old's singing by Dale Coyne Racing as he took to his account on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) to react to the move:

"Great news to complete the full time field for @indycar. Rinus is a mega talent," Buxton reacted to Dale Coyne Racing's latest addition.

Veekay is not a newbie to the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. His first outing in the sport came at the 2020 Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. Since then, he has made 80 appearances alongside one Grand Prix win, four podiums, and two pole positions. In the 2024 IndyCar season, he managed to finish in 13th place in the drivers' standings with 300 points. He was 66 points behind Alexander Rossi, who finished 10th in the standings.

Dale Coyne Racing 'excited' with the arrival of Rinus Veekay

While Buxton has expressed delight on the arrival of Veekay as a full-time driver, the Plainfield, Illionis-based outfit is also chuffed with the signing. Team owner Dale Coyne is really looking forward to the 2025 campaign with Veekay and Jacob Abel as full-time drivers.

"We are excited about getting back to full-time drivers for 2025. The stability allows us to grow as a team, and that’s important to me. For that to be accomplished, having a proven veteran in one of our entries helps tremendously, and that’s one of the many reasons we have decided to go with VeeKay to complete the 2025 grid. We are excited for him to join the team and get started with us at the Sebring test coming up next week in preparation for the full NTT INDYCAR SERIES season," Dale Coyne was quoted as saying by IndyCar.

Alongside Veekay, Abel will also have a major task on his hands in the 2025 IndyCar season. The 23-year-old's IndyCar journey started in 2017. He has managed 42 starts in the competition along with three wins, 14 podiums, and four pole positions.

Looking ahead, Veekay will be the de-facto team leader of Dale Coyne Racing, given the decent amount of IndyCar experience he already holds. Meanwhile, Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing will begin the 2025 season as the defending champion. The Spanish driver had finished atop the standings with a total of 544 points and two wins in the previous season.

