Rinus Veekay opens up about not feeling 'real happiness' despite clinching final Indy 500 spot

Dale Coyne Racing driver Rinus VeeKay opened up about his 'bittersweet' feeling after his last chance qualifying session at the Indianapolis 500 that took place on May 18. He expressed his feelings after qualifying in 33rd position.

The 24-year-old drives the #18 Dale Coyne Racing car powered by Honda. He opened up about not feeling 'real happiness' despite claiming the final Indianapolis 500 spot.

While in conversation with IndyCar post the qualifying session, VeeKay highlighted how he was relieved with the result, but was not happy to knock out his teammate Jacob Abel. He said (via IndyCar On Fox on X)

"I feel relieved but no real real happiness. We were just very slow. Both Jacob and I unfortunately, it was one of the 2 that was gonna go out. You know, Jacob's not just a teammate, he's a really good friend so I feel bad for him. This was gonna be his first. This will be my sixth of course, it feels good to make the field but it's just, it is very, very much the definition of bittersweet."

Rinus VeeKay managed to put in a lap of 226.913 seconds to secure the final spot on the grid and bump his teammate out. This will mark the Dutchman's sixth entry at the Indianapolis 500.

As for Rinus VeeKay's season, it is off to a decent start, as for the maiden race of the season at St.Petersburg Grand Prix held on March 2, he qualified in 12th spot and finished the race in 9th spot. During the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13, he qualified in 25th position and finished the race in 19th place.

During the recently held Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10, he qualified in 24th place and finished the race in 9th place. Rinus VeeKay will be looking forward to making up places during the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will be held on May 25.

Rinus VeeKay speaks about his 'helpless' plight prior to signing with DCR

The Dutch racing driver Rinus VeeKay was left without a seat for the 2025 season prior to signing for the Dale Coyne Racing team. While in conversation with Bob Pockrass before the St.Petersburg Grand Prix, VeeKay spoke about his nervousness before Dale Coyne Racing reached out to him. He said,

“I wasn't freaking out. At times I had my waves of freak outs, but it was more of a, I mean, just sitting tight, just a helpless feeling. I mean if there was a money tree on the side of the road, I would definitely stop there every day. But there's no money trees in the world.” (0:35 onwards)

“So I just had to sit tight and trust Dale's word. And that's what we did and we got it done in the end. Dale always announces drivers late and there's always a car at every race. So I wasn't worried if there wasn't going to be a car driving, I was going to be in it. So in the end, you know, I have to stay realistic,” he added.

Rinus VeeKay is currently sitting in 10th position in the Driver's Championship.

