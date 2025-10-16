Rinus Veekay reveals talks with Team Penske before signing with Juncos Hollinger Racing

IndyCar star Rinus VeeKay signed with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the upcoming IndyCar season, as the Dutchman left Dale Coyne Racing after the 2025 season. VeeKay recently came out and revealed his talks with Team Penske before joining JHR.

Rinus VeeKay raced with Ed Carpenter Racing for nearly half a decade before leaving the team at the end of the 2024 season. The IndyCar star was left without a seat for 2025 when he participated in a test with Dale Coyne Racing, and was then announced as their driver for the season.

However, soon after the 2025 season ended, news broke out of VeeKay exiting Dale Coyne Racing after just one year with the team. As per the reports, the Dutchman had talks with DCR over potentially extending his contract, but chose to look for another option before eventually finalizing a deal with Juncos Hollinger Racing.

NTT INDYCAR Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Rinus VeeKay appeared in front of the media on October 14, 2025, for an IndyCar press conference, where the newest JHR driver was asked whether he was in contention for Will Power's seat as he announced his Team Penske exit just a couple of days after the season ended.

“You always try to find out. You always want to see what your options are at all times, but it never showed like we were -- like I was a definite option. I looked at the cards we had, and we made the right decision, I'm very sure. Yeah, I mean, we've inquired, but for now, yeah, the right decision by a mile is going for Juncos Hollinger Racing,” replied Rinus VeeKay

Rinus VeeKay reflects on his former stint with Juncos Hollinger Racing in the IndyCar ladder series as he signs with the team for the 2026 season

Rinus VeeKay joined Juncos Hollinger Racing's Pro Mazda Championship program (now USF 2000 Pro) in 2018, won the title in his first year in the championship, and went on to race for them in Indy Lights (now Indy NXT) in 2019, finishing as the runner-up. As the Dutchman signed with JHR for 2026, he reflected on his previous stint with the team, as he said,

“Signing with Juncos Hollinger Racing also feels like a return home. Juncos Racing gave me my start in the Pro Mazda Championship (now USF Pro 2000) in 2018, and we continued together in Indy Lights (now Indy NXT by Firestone) in 2019, winning 13 races and a championship title together. I believe this is the right environment for me to continue growing as a driver.”

VeeKay has replaced Conor Daly at Juncos Hollinger Racing and will likely partner Sting Ray Robb next season. However, while Sting Ray had signed a multiple-year contract last year, JHR hasn't yet confirmed him as a driver for 2026.

