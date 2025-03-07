Rinus VeeKay's wife Carmen drops comment on IndyCar post celebrating DCR driver finishing 9th at St. Petersburg

Rinus VeeKay's wife Carmen reacted to her husband securing 9th place at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2nd. The Dayle Coyne Racing driver qualified in the 12th position and managed to secure the 9th position during Sunday's race.

Following the race, Indycar's official Instagram handle posted a carousel of pictures of Rinus VeeKay.

"Quite the first impression 👏 16 days after signing the dotted line, @rinusveekay finished P9 in St.Pete!" The caption read

This marked Rinus VeeKay's first race with Dale Coyne Racing, as the team had signed him just 16 days prior to the season opener at St. Petersburg. Reacting to the post, Carmen VeeKay left a three-emoji response to the post.

Carmen VeeKay via Instagram comments @indycar

Carmen VeeKay is a professional boxer who made her pro debut on November 23 last year in Mexico, facing off Siria Sanchez. Her husband, Rinus VeeKay was in attendance as the Dutch boxer won her maiden bout in the sport.

Talking about the emotional moment as he watched his wife sparr, Rinus said (as quoted by Indycar):

“I thought it was going to be easy because I watched her spar a lot, I watched her do it from close by. I saw her finally get punched with heavier gloves, but not in a fight setting. Then when I was actually there, when the fight started, it was real. It was really happening. And I kind of had the feeling like I couldn't help her anymore. She was out there on her own, and she had to do everything on her own,” he said.

The pair met in 2020, a few months before Rinus signed for Ed Carpenter Racing and made his IndyCar debut. After dating for two years, they got married on October 6, 2023.

A year later, on January 16, Rinus took to Instagram to reveal that they had gotten married.

"Mr and Mrs VeeKay ❤️💍," he wrote.

Rinus and Carmen are often spotted supporting each other during their respective professional events. Carmen was spotted in attendance at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in 2023 as she cheered on her husband, who finished at P19.

Rinus VeeKay shares his thoughts on finishing in the top 10 at St. Petersburg

Rinus VeeKay at NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 - Source: Getty

The Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg concluded with Alex Palou winning the season opener and Scott Dixon finishing second to make it a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2 finish. While the race saw a lot of ups and downs, for Rinus VeeKay it was a race to remember as the Dale Coyne Racing driver finished his first race with the team in the top 10.

While speaking to Christopher DeHarde of Frontstretch, VeeKay explained how he was pleased with the way the race panned out and reflected on a promising start to the season:

"I think we had a good race. We didn’t take too much risk, I think we had a good strategy. Car was fast, I think we had the second-fastest lap in the race. Great job by the team, everything came together driver-wise but also engineering-wise very close to the season start and yeah, I mean we just had a great race. Pace was good, tire degradation was a little bit too much for us but still we had a great race and very happy with what we’ve done," he said.

Rinus VeeKay was the last driver to be signed to a team for 2025. He previously raced for Ed Carpenter Racing where he struggled for a bit but did manage to finish as high as 5th place.

