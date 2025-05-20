Rinus Veekay takes a cheeky dig at Team Penske amid Indy 500 controversy

The Team Penske shenanigans have taken the IndyCar field by a thud, and Rinus VeeKay has been one of the latest additions to the list of drivers who have shared their views on the scandalous situation. The Dutch driver took a dig at the Mooresville-based squad by calling for a better alternative than allowing the two at-fault cars to start at the field's rear.

Dale Coyne Racing fielded two drivers in the participant list for the Indy 500, but its two charters were clearly off the lot by a significant margin. This seemingly came down to VeeKay and his teammate, Jacob Abel, on who can make the 33-driver cut for the Indy 500.

Experience prevailed and helped the 24-year-old secure his spot for the Indy 500, but the rookie driver was bumped from the Indy 500 after he was held back with DCR's torrid pace. However, with the Team Penske rear attenuator issue coming to light, the No. 2 and No. 12 cars were relegated to the last two spots on the field but did not have to fight to earn their spots in the fabled race.

This led Rinus VeeKay to take a dig at the team on how they evaded prosecution for so many days but were relieved of the wrongdoings without major repercussions, as he said in the post-qualifying press conference:

"I mean, the cars have gone through tech [inspection] several times last week. It was only discovered at that point. I would have thought it was fair if they had to go to the last-chance qualifier and deserved to fight their way into the field. It's even a more unfortunate situation for Jacob now."

"Of course, what they did was wrong there. Yeah, I'm not totally sure how to justify the situation. It's kind of a weird situation, I would say. You don't see this every year... For me, if you told me a week ago I'd be starting on the same row as two Penskes, I would have been very happy. Unfortunately we're at the tail end of the field."

Rinus VeeKay reveals Dale Coyne Racing still does not have the answers to its lack of pace

Rinus VeeKay at the INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

While Rinus VeeKay will start on the same row as the other Team Penske drivers, it is not a great showing for anyone to start on the last row. Moreover, a few weeks back at the Alabama Grand Prix, the Dutchman was taking the fight up to Team Penske drivers, showcasing DCR's impressive pace at the hands of the 24-year-old.

However, this pace has quickly turned out, and even DCR has no answers for it, as VeeKay said in the post-qualifying press conference:

'We need to work on it. Yeah, we have some theories, but no real answers yet."

With no more ramifications in sight for Team Penske, VeeKay will be the sole driver bearing the DCR flag at the 109th Indy 500.

