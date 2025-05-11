Rinus Veekay and wife Carmen are all-smiles as they pose with racer's Biggest Mover trophy at Indy GP

Dale Coyne Racing driver Rinus VeeKay's wife, Carmen VeeKay De Jong, recently shared an Instagram story with her followers. She posted the story after her husband won the trophy for the 'Biggest Mover' during the race. VeeKay had qualified in 24th place and moved up to 9th place by lap 85.

On May 11, Carmen shared a picture of her posing alongside her husband holding his trophy. Carmen was seen donning a simple white top with blue jeans. She captioned the story with:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ @rinusveekay"

Screenshot of Carmen VeeKay's story via Instagram @carmenveekay

The couple met just before the world shut down due to the pandemic in 2020. After dating for two years, the couple got married on October 6, 2023.

Carmen VeeKay De Jong is a professional boxer from the Netherlands. She made her professional boxing debut in 2024 in Mexico. The 24-year-old Dutch driver was present at the first sparring match, and he expressed how he felt because he couldn't help her. He also realized the emotions that Carmen goes through when she watches him race. Rinus said,

"Carmen’s fight was four rounds of two minutes, so that's eight minutes of action, I'm lucky to only have eight minutes to be stressful. Carmen's got two and a half hours of stress going on when she watches me.” he stated.

Rinus VeeKay's 2025 season is off to a decent start as he qualified in 12th spot for the first race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2 and crossed the checkered flag in 9th spot. During the recently held Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix held on May 4, he qualified in 5th place and finished the race in 4th place. VeeKay is currently gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will be held on May 25.

Rinus VeeKay speaks about how his professional boxer wife can 'beat him up'

Dale Coyne Racing driver Rinus VeeKay spoke about his professional boxer wife beating him up. While speaking with James Hinchcliffe, on Java with James, he was questioned about the same. The 24-year-old boxer said:

"Definitely. One thing about boxing techniques, like technique over power, right? I'm heavier, you might say I'm stronger," Rinus VeeKay said. "But you first got to be able to actually hit her, right? Because she moves like she's right behind you. I don't see her. She's so quick. And, well, she just has, like we have that racing IQ when we're out there. She has that ring IQ, that fight IQ."

The Dutch driver made his debut with Ed Carpenter Racing in 2020 and was axed from the team by the end of 2024. Just before the 2025 season kicked off he was signed by the Dale Coyne Racing team.

