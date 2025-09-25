"RIP my friend", "Awful news": IndyCar world reacts as veteran photographer Chris Bucher dies battling cancer

Several members of the IndyCar world reacted to the passing of award-winning Indianapolis-based photographer Chris Bucher on Tuesday, September 23. Bucher was closely involved with Chip Ganassi Racing over the last few seasons and was the man behind the legendary photo of Scott Dixon with his six championship rings. He was battling cancer in the recent past and underwent treatment for brain metastases (the spreading of cancer cells to the brain), as he shared in an Instagram post on August 21 this year. On Wednesday, an Instagram post on Chris Bucher's account, likely posted by a close one, announced that he had passed away peacefully on Tuesday.Several IndyCar drivers shared their condolences and remembered fond memories they had with Bucher in reaction to the announcement. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal wrote:&quot;Awful news. Just terrible. There was no bad days with Chris, such a wonderful man. Brings me to tears to read this. Thanks for the great times, and great memories CB. ❤️Conor Daly, a Noblesville, Indiana, native, who was once Bucher's neighbor, reshared the post on his story and wrote:&quot;RIP my friend. Former neighbor of mine. Helped me around my house with a few things. Took some of my favorite photographs on track... you will be missed!❤️&quot;2025 IndyCar champion Alex Palou, who was the subject of Chris Bucher's last Instagram post, shared his feelings in a brief message in the comments section.&quot;❤️❤️❤️ Such an excellent person,&quot; the Chip Ganassi Racing driver wrote.Former IndyCar driver Hunter McElrea, who currently races in the IMSA SportsCar championship, also shared a heartfelt message, writing:&quot;Rip to one of the nicest guys in the paddock ❤️💔 thank you for the amazing photos and always having a smile. 🫶&quot;2016 IndyCar champion and 2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud was good friends with Bucher, having shared the paddock for years. He was heartbroken upon hearing the news.&quot;This is hard to read! I have so many memories with Chris, the fondest is winning Indianapolis 500 together!! The most gentle soul i have ever met! I ll miss his smile and friendship. What an amazing human being! ❤️, &quot; the former Team Penske driver wrote.You can take a look at the reactions in the photo below:IndyCar drivers mourn photographer Chris Bucher | Image via Instagram (@bucherphoto)Chip Ganassi Racing's tribute to IndyCar photographer Chris BucherChip Ganassi Racing shared a wholesome tribute to Chris Bucher on Wednesday. In a social media post on X, the reigning IndyCar and Indy 500 champion team shared condolences to his family and colleagues and highlighted the tremendous impact he had while working for CGR.The post read:&quot;Rest in peace, @BucherPhoto. Our thoughts are with Chris' family, friends and @CoForceCrew colleagues at this difficult time. Chris was a shining light in the paddock, wonderfully kind, and an incredibly talented photographer. We will miss him.&quot;Chris Bucher began working as a full-time photographer in 1995 and founded his company, Chris Bucher Photographs, the same year. He also authored two photography books, Lighting Photo Workshop and Black and White Digital Photography.