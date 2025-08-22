  • home icon
  "RIP my friend": Chip Ganassi honors Humpy Wheeler, calling him a promoter extraordinaire who shaped his career

"RIP my friend": Chip Ganassi honors Humpy Wheeler, calling him a promoter extraordinaire who shaped his career

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Aug 22, 2025 16:54 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Whelen Trusted To Perform 200 - Practice - Source: Getty
Chip Ganassi at NASCAR Xfinity Series Whelen Trusted To Perform 200 - Practice - Source: Getty

Motorsports legend Chip Ganassi took to the social media platform X to pay tribute to Humpy Wheeler, as the revolutionary track promoter passed away. Wheeler passed away on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at the age of 86.

H.A. Humpy Wheeler was best known for his stint as the President and General Manager of the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Wheeler served as the President of CMS for over two decades, transforming how a race event was promoted.

Humpy Wheeler became well known as the “P.T. Barnum of Motorsports” for his over-the-top pre-race shows, stunts, and ensuring fans had a great time at the event. Wheeler turned around what racing was and converted it into a spectacle. He also made Charlotte Motor Speedway the benchmark for other venues with multiple changes at the oval to enhance the fan experience.

Wheeler isn't only known for his work at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, but also for establishing NASCAR’s popularity across the United States. Chip Ganassi, who previously fielded a team in NASCAR, worked with Humpy Wheeler and highly regarded the P.T. Barnum of Motorsports.

Chip Ganassi took to the social media platform X and uploaded a tweet on August 21, 2025, as he honoured Humpy Wheeler. The 67-year-old thanked Wheeler for shaping his career as he sang praises of the track promoter after hearing the news of his death.

“R. I. P. My friend H. A. 'Humpy' Wheeler. 1938-2025. Promoter Extraordinaire and someone who helped me in my career. Thank you Humpy! Godspeed!” read Chip Ganassi’s tweet
Humpy Wheeler had been suffering from multiple health issues for the last few years and died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Wheeler was awarded NASCAR’s prestigious Landmark Award earlier this year for Outstanding Contributions to the stock car series.

Chip Ganassi hails CGR as Alex Palou wins 4th IndyCar title

Alex Palou won the 2025 IndyCar title at the Grand Prix of Portland and became a four-time champion as he equalled Mario Andretti, Sebastian Bourdais, and Dario Franchitti’s championship record. Only Scott Dixon and AJ Foyt have more championships than Palou.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s owner came out after Palou clinched the fourth IndyCar title and hailed the team’s efforts. He said,

“It means an awful lot to me. It means an awful lot to a lot of people in Indianapolis at our headquarters. It means a lot to my family and to Alex's family, I'm sure, and 150 other families that rest on our shoulders week in and week out.” (via IndyCar)
“When you have a group of people like we do, and you plug in the right driver at the right time with the right engine, the right tires, the right chassis, the right engineering, this is the result of that,” added Chip Ganassi

Alex Palou also became the fourth driver to win three consecutive IndyCar titles after Dario Franchitti, Sebastien Bourdais, and Ted Horn.

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

