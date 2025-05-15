RLL driver reacts hilariously to Graham Rahal's social media post summarizing Indy 500 practice 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently shared an Instagram post with his followers. The post summed up his team's Indy 500 practice and featured his teammate, Louis Foster.

Ad

On Thursday, May 15, Rahal posted two pictures from the Indianapolis 500 practice session, which was held on Tuesday, May 13. The post had pictures of his car and his rookie teammate, Foster. Rahal captioned the post:

"Making good progress on the @united.rentals machine. Plenty more work to do before the weekend but feeling positive about where we're at #INDY500 #INDYCAR"

Ad

Trending

Louis Foster, 21, commented on his height in the picture. In the picture uploaded, Foster looks a foot shorter than Rahal. The youngster left two humorous comments under the post.

" Really did me dirty here," the first comment read.

"Ok I'm shorter but not THAT much shorter," was Foster's second comment.

Screenshot of Louis Foster's comment under Graham Rahal's post (via@grahamrahal)

During Day 1 of the Indianapolis 500 practice session, which was cut short due to the weather conditions, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing drivers Graham Rahal and Louis Foster finished in 26th and 30th place, respectively. During the second day of practice, Foster finished in 11th place, while his teammate placed 17th.

Ad

This entry will mark Rahal's 18th Indianapolis 500 start. He has never won at the oval but has had three top fives, one of which came in 2020, where he started in eighth place and finished in third place.

Graham Rahal's 2025 season is off to a decent start. He qualified in 21st place at the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2 and finished the race in 12th place. During the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on May 4, the American driver qualified in 21st spot and finished in 14th place.

Ad

At the Sonsio Grand Prix held on May 10, he qualified on the front row in second place but plummeted down the order and finished the race in sixth place. Graham Rahal is gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, scheduled for May 25.

Graham Rahal gives updates about Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Indy 500 progress

RLL driver Graham Rahal recently opened up about the team's progress for the upcoming Indy 500, comparing this year's machine to last year's. He has shown good pace during the last few sessions held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ad

Throughout the years, Rahal has had three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes, but he has not been able to qualify well. During his 2023 outing at the Oval, he failed to qualify but got a second chance after Stefan Wilson had to step down due to an injury.

As for this year, the Ohio native seems to be safe from the relegation zone during the open test and both the practice sessions combined. While in conversation with Tony Donohue, Graham Rahal spoke about Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's chances at the Indy 500.

Ad

"I thought we just had a little bit more speed in general, which frankly, we haven't had in a while. So that was the one thing that I take the most positivity out of it, but we are still on day one really. We'll see as the week goes on where we're at, and we'll see as the week goes on where Honda's at. That's really important for us," he said (via Tony Donohue on X).

Ad

"It seemed at the test that things were coming a little easier, lap times were coming a little easier... Last year, it would have taken perfection to try to do that, so just a little bit of a different animal," he added.

Expand Tweet

The American driver is yet to bag a win at the Oval.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.