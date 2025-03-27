Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing rookie driver Louis Foster dropped a one-word reaction to his onboard of the IndyCar test at Nashville. This was the English driver's first outing at a high-speed track as he drove around the 1.3-mile-long oval of Nashville Superspeedway.

The 21-year-old was there for the Rookie Orientation Program (ROP), which is a prerequisite for participating in one of three crown jewels of motorsports, i.e., the Indianapolis 500 scheduled for Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The primary criterion for rookies to partake in the Indy 500 is to complete the ROP. Louis Foster, including a few others like Robert Shwartzman, Alex Palou, etc., are to undergo the tests at Nashville. It is a mandatory three-phase assessment for new drivers, specifically formulated to familiarize them with the high speeds. The drivers need the said testing hours under their belt before taking on the corners of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

Only a few days after his first complete race of the NTT IndyCar Championship at the Thermal Club on March 26, Foster arrived at Nashville Superspeedway to initiate the orientation for the Indy 500.

The rookie shared an ASMR reel of his onboard, posted by his team, RLL Racing, in collaboration with Honda Global and himself, and reacted in one word.

"Dreaming," said Louis Foster via Instagram Story.

Louis Foster taking a lap around Nashville Superspeedway | Image via Instagram (@louisfosterr)

The echo of the 2.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 hybrid engine used by the IndyCar series, coupled with his flying lap around the course, was what could be witnessed in the said Instagram reel.

Louis Foster summarizes the Thermal Club Grand Prix as bittersweet

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 1 - Source: Getty

The driver from Odiham did not have an ideal start to the season as he saw a shocking retirement from his first race held at St. Petersburg on March 2, 2025. However, quickly recovering from it, he qualified P10 only to see a repeat of race disasters from St. Petersburg.

Despite the promise of his practice sessions and qualifying at The Thermal Club, Foster's No. 45 Honda couldn't sustain throughout the race due to cockpit issues, finishing 24th, bringing home six points.

The back-to-back disappointments, however, haven't dampened the spirits of the reigning Indy NXT champion.

"The positives are we’ve got the pace, we just need to try and get myself more used to INDYCAR racing. It was a bit of a bittersweet weekend but you know what, my first race in INDYCAR is behind me so I’m pretty happy to get that one done," the 21-year-old said via his website.

After two races, Louis Foster sits at the bottom of the championship standings in 27th position with 11 points.

