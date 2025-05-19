Robert Shwartzman clinching the Indy 500 pole sparks a nostalgic memory for Will Buxton 

Former F1 presenter and current IndyCar commentator Will Buxton recently reacted to rookie Robert Shwartzman's Indy 500 pole position. Buxton recalled an instance from their Formula 1 days to explain how unreal the achievement felt.

As a part of his F1TV duties, Buxton used to host the post-race show, often inviting reserve drivers for race analyses. Robert Shwartzman, who is a former Scuderia Ferrari reserve driver, frequented the show and entertained the viewers along with Buxton.

The IndyCar's play-by-play commentator quoted last year's instance from the Zandvoort circuit to express his joy. He mentioned they sang the song Notorious BIG by Diddy, Lil' Kim, and The Notorious B.I.G. to each other, and further stated that if they had known of Shwartzman's Indy 500 future, they wouldn't have believed it.

"Honestly, when @ShwartzmanRob and I were dropping Notorious BIG lyrics to each other on a pre show warmup in the Zandvoort F1 paddock last year and you’d told us I’d be calling him to pole at the Indy500 the next year, neither of us would have believed you. It was all a dream," wrote Buxton (via X).

The 109th edition of the Indy 500 is scheduled for May 25th.

Robert Shwartzman gives a heartfelt reaction after epic Indy 500 feat

Rookie driver Robert Shwartzman made headlines on Sunday, May 18, by earning pole position for the Indianapolis 500. Representing PREMA in the #83 Chevrolet, the former Formula 1 reserve driver expressed heartfelt excitement after his performance. The last time a rookie secured pole position for the Indianapolis 500 was in 1983, when Teo Fabi led the field at the start of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing". Coincidentally, it was the same year PREMA was founded.

Shwartzman had previously struggled to break into the top ranks, with his highest qualifying and finishing positions being 18th at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and the Sonsio Grand Prix. However, he made a remarkable turnaround at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, posting an average speed of 232.790 mph to secure the top spot on the grid. Reflecting on the achievement, Shwartzman shared:

"Honestly, I can't believe it. I was closing my eyes, I was like 'This is a dream'. It can't be true." (0:05 onwards)

Overwhelmed with emotion, the 25-year-old praised the performance of his car, thanked the supporters, and admitted that the result had taken him by surprise.

"The car felt amazing. I can't thank PREMA, I can't thank Chevy. They did such a good job...Coming here for my first oval race, I would never expect to be in this position. It is unbelievable, honestly," he added.

Robert Shwartzman is currently 24th in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship standings with 47 points.

