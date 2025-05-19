Robert Shwartzman gives a heartfelt reaction after epic Indy 500 feat

IndyCar rookie Robert Shwartzman, driving #83 Chevrolet for PREMA, secured pole position for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 18. He shared a passionate reaction after achieving the feat.

Shwartzman's best starting and finishing positions in the past five races were 18th in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and the Sonsio Grand Prix, respectively. However, tides turned for the former F1 reserve driver when he recorded an average speed of 232.790 mph to top the charts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

When asked about his achievement, he replied:

"Honestly, I can't believe it. I was closing my eyes, I was like 'This is a dream'. It can't be true."

Finding himself at a loss for words, the 25-year-old appreciated the car, thanked the fans, and expressed how unexpected it was.

"The car felt amazing. I can't thank PREMA, I can't thank Chevy. Honestly, they did such a good job. Coming here for my first oval race, I would never expect to be in this position. It is unbelievable, honestly," he added

The last rookie to qualify on the Indy 500 pole was Teo Fabi, who started P1 at the Greatest Spectacle of Racing in P1 in 1983, the same year team PREMA was founded.

Indy 500 poleman Robert Shwartzman reveals how PREMA made the turnaround

AUTO: MAY 18 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Robert Shwartzman has had a forgettable season at the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship. Only once has the rookie finished in the top 20. The unexpected result of the Fast Twelve shocked everyone, including the Israeli driver.

Speaking post-qualifying, he detailed how the team found speed and revealed the key ingredients that pushed him ahead of the rest.

“Big thanks to my engineers. They did an amazing job, step by step improving the car, trying new things. All of these steps we have done, they were just better and better and better. Then we came to a point when we were like the car is really good, let us just keep it," Shwartzman said via IndyCar on FOX (0:54 onwards).

Expand Tweet

Robert Shwartzman further expressed that on Sunday morning, the team was confused about whether to tweak the setup to improve further or preserve the progress made so far, and the PREMA crew decided on the latter.

Shwartzman, with 47 points, is 24th in the drivers' standings.

