  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Robert Shwartzman impresses as PREMA challenges Andretti Global in first IndyCar test

Robert Shwartzman impresses as PREMA challenges Andretti Global in first IndyCar test

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Jan 29, 2025 20:04 IST
FIA World Endurance Championship - Source: Getty
Robert Shwartzman at the FIA World Endurance Championship - Source: Getty

PREMA would join the IndyCar grid in 2025, with Callum Illott and Robert Shwartzman acting as the team's driver lineup. With the team participating in IndyCar's private test alongside Andretti Global and Dale Coyne Racing, the Russian-Israeli driver posted an impressive lap time in the newly inbound PREMA car.

A total of six drivers took part in the private test at the Thermal Club. The 3.067-mile circuit consists of 19 turns with vast elevation changes and challenges for drivers.

While PREMA is understood to be considerably behind its rivals ahead of the 2025 campaign, their preparation for the upcoming season seems to be top-notch.

Though Andretti Global's Marcus Erricson topped the timing sheets with 1:40:136s, Prema's Robert Shwartzman was not way off. The 25-year-old posted 1:40:311s, proving the Italian team had done its homework.

also-read-trending Trending

On the other hand, Colton Herta was fifth in the timing sheets and was almost three-tenths away from his teammate. Meanwhile, Dale Coyne Racing's Jacob Abel completed the timing chart, with a time 1.4 seconds off the pace-setter Erricson.

While these results don't mean a lot, PREMA Racing is heading into the 2025 season with an aim to achieve more than ever. Callum Illot was also not far away from Shwartzman as he slotted in fourth place, asserting that the Italian manufacturer has a strong driver pairing heading into its rookie season.

Robert Shwartzman shares his expectations from the upcoming IndyCar season

Robert Shwartzman at the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Practice - Source: Getty
Robert Shwartzman at the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Practice - Source: Getty

PREMA and Robert Shwartzman have a long-standing relationship. Since the European F3 championship, he has worked with the Italian outfit and the two parties are beginning a new chapter in their racing career together.

Dwelling into the intricacies of 2025 being a rookie year for both, the 25-year-old said (via Autosport):

"We're going to come up to winning, and that's what we are here for and that's what PREMA showed in Europe, I showed in Europe. So we have everything. We just obviously need some time. At the beginning, who knows. We don't know how much we're going to struggle. Is it going to be very difficult, medium, light? I have no idea, we'll see. But in any circumstance, I will do my best to always deliver. And again, I don't feel any pressure because everything is new to me here."

Moreover, team owner Rene Rosin shared his excitement to join forces with Robert Shwartzman again. He said (via IndyCar):

"We are extremely delighted to welcome Robert back to the PREMA family. We have had some exceptional seasons together, winning a lot of races and the 2019 FIA F3 title, and we also thoroughly enjoyed working with him. He is an extremely talented driver, and I think that by working together we will be able to overcome the steep learning curve that lies ahead of us."

The 2025 IndyCar season will begin in a month's time at St. Petersburg. It would be PREMA and Shwartzman's first encounter with a Grand Prix weekend in US' premier open-wheel racing series. So, a lot of eyes would be set on both of them as the private testing results have raised the bar.

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी