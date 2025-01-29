Robert Shwartzman impresses as PREMA challenges Andretti Global in first IndyCar test

PREMA would join the IndyCar grid in 2025, with Callum Illott and Robert Shwartzman acting as the team's driver lineup. With the team participating in IndyCar's private test alongside Andretti Global and Dale Coyne Racing, the Russian-Israeli driver posted an impressive lap time in the newly inbound PREMA car.

A total of six drivers took part in the private test at the Thermal Club. The 3.067-mile circuit consists of 19 turns with vast elevation changes and challenges for drivers.

While PREMA is understood to be considerably behind its rivals ahead of the 2025 campaign, their preparation for the upcoming season seems to be top-notch.

Though Andretti Global's Marcus Erricson topped the timing sheets with 1:40:136s, Prema's Robert Shwartzman was not way off. The 25-year-old posted 1:40:311s, proving the Italian team had done its homework.

On the other hand, Colton Herta was fifth in the timing sheets and was almost three-tenths away from his teammate. Meanwhile, Dale Coyne Racing's Jacob Abel completed the timing chart, with a time 1.4 seconds off the pace-setter Erricson.

While these results don't mean a lot, PREMA Racing is heading into the 2025 season with an aim to achieve more than ever. Callum Illot was also not far away from Shwartzman as he slotted in fourth place, asserting that the Italian manufacturer has a strong driver pairing heading into its rookie season.

Robert Shwartzman shares his expectations from the upcoming IndyCar season

Robert Shwartzman at the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Practice - Source: Getty

PREMA and Robert Shwartzman have a long-standing relationship. Since the European F3 championship, he has worked with the Italian outfit and the two parties are beginning a new chapter in their racing career together.

Dwelling into the intricacies of 2025 being a rookie year for both, the 25-year-old said (via Autosport):

"We're going to come up to winning, and that's what we are here for and that's what PREMA showed in Europe, I showed in Europe. So we have everything. We just obviously need some time. At the beginning, who knows. We don't know how much we're going to struggle. Is it going to be very difficult, medium, light? I have no idea, we'll see. But in any circumstance, I will do my best to always deliver. And again, I don't feel any pressure because everything is new to me here."

Moreover, team owner Rene Rosin shared his excitement to join forces with Robert Shwartzman again. He said (via IndyCar):

"We are extremely delighted to welcome Robert back to the PREMA family. We have had some exceptional seasons together, winning a lot of races and the 2019 FIA F3 title, and we also thoroughly enjoyed working with him. He is an extremely talented driver, and I think that by working together we will be able to overcome the steep learning curve that lies ahead of us."

The 2025 IndyCar season will begin in a month's time at St. Petersburg. It would be PREMA and Shwartzman's first encounter with a Grand Prix weekend in US' premier open-wheel racing series. So, a lot of eyes would be set on both of them as the private testing results have raised the bar.

