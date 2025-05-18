Robert Shwartzman reflects on 'hardest qualifying' following strong Indy 500 build up

Prema Racing's IndyCar driver Robert Shwartzman has had his first taste of high-intensity Indy 500 action via the first round of qualifying. In line with this, he has come up with a fascinating take post his outing.

Shwartzman did not hold back from asserting that his recent quali outing at IMS was the hardest he has ever done in his racing career. To put more emphasis on his take, he even mentioned that it was way tougher than the qualifying sessions that he's seen in the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1 (he has driven F1 cars in practice sessions).

"Honestly, it felt amazing. You know, definitely tickled my nerve. I think this qualifying is the hardest qualifying mentally, I've ever done in my career. And you know, I've driven different categories I've driven Formula 1 car and it never felt so challenging." Shwartzman said at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via IndyCar on X.

The 25-year-old Robert Shwartzman is competing in his rookie IndyCar campaign. After the first five rounds of the 2025 season, he currently finds himself in 24th place in the drivers' standings with 47 points.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Louis Foster is ahead of Shwartzman in 23rd place with 49.

Robert Shwartzman's take on the 'very technical' IndyCar series

Robert Shwartzman has been around the racing scene for some time (former member of the Ferrari academy). However, just like him, the Prema Racing team is also in its maiden campaign in America's highest class of open-wheel racing.

The experience is new for both parties, and Shwartzman shed light on it during the Barber GP race weekend. Moreover, he also revealed how the 'very technical' IndyCar series was causing problems for him as a rookie driver.

"From one side that hurts a lot for me because I’m a rookie and I need that time to drive. But on the other hand, it’s an experience and it’s normal with a new team there is a high chance of having some issues. For me, the hardest part is just to understand how this car works. It seems that we don’t know yet. It’s very technical, very thin. There is a lot of things you can play around with," Shwartzman said via Motorsportweek.

Robert Shwartzman's past experience in Formula 1 should help him in IndyCar, considering it is an open-wheel sport just like F1.

However, the demands of IndyCar are quite different. For example, F1 is not run on oval circuits and the speeds in the former are way more.

The ongoing Indy 500 build-up is taking place at the IMS oval and it will be fascinating to see how Shwartzman performs in his first-ever 200-lap race at the track. The main event will take place on May 25.

