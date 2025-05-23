Robert Shwartzman’s coach and IndyCar veteran has a clear disclaimer for the Indy 500 polesitter

Prema Racing driver Robert Shwartzman will start the Indianapolis 500 in pole position. The IndyCar veteran and Shwartzman's coach, Ryan Briscoe, had some words of advice for the rookie ahead of the his maiden Indy 500.

Ryan Briscoe is a seven-time IndyCar series race winner, having driven for teams like Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske to name a few. He is currently signed to the Prema Racing team as their sporting director and Shwartzman's driver coach. The 43-year-old never won the Indianapolis 500, but in 2012, he took his first pole position at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' with Team Penske and finished the race in fifth.

While in conversation with IndyCar.com, the IndyCar veteran spoke about the advice he gave Robert Shwartzman ahead of his pole position start at the Indianapolis 500. He also spoke about how the uncertainty with regard to the track conditions will also be another test for the rookie.

“It’s not going to be easy (for Shwartzman). He’s never taken a start on an oval; he’s never taken a restart on an oval. He is studying a lot, and I don’t think he’s going into it with any illusions that it’s not difficult. But I don’t think too much is going to surprise him," Briscoe said.

“Like we all do on race days, as much as people tell you about what it’s like to walk out to the grid on race morning, it’s hard to really know what to expect until you experience it. But he seems to handle the big stage really well. That will be another test, I guess," he added.

On Sunday, May 18, Shwartzman put in a lap at an average speed of 232.79 mph and became the first rookie in more than forty years to take pole position at the Indianapolis 500. This feat was last achieved by Teo Fabi in 1983.

The 25-year-old rookie will be looking to convert his pole position into a victory at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will take place on May 25.

Robert Shwartzman talks about 'hardest qualifying' post securing pole position

Prema Racing's Robert Shwartzman took part in his maiden qualifying session at the Indianapolis 500 on May 18 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Post the qualifying session, the #83 Prema Racing driver spoke about his experience driving at the Oval.

Shwartzman shared that this was probably the 'hardest qualifying' he has taken part in his racing career. The former Ferrari Academy driver spoke about how it was more challenging than the qualifying sessions at the 'Pinnacle of Motorsport' (Formula One), saying:

"Honestly, it felt amazing. You know, definitely tickled my nerve. I think this qualifying is the hardest qualifying mentally, I've ever done in my career. And you know, I've driven different categories I've driven Formula 1 car and it never felt so challenging," Shwartzman said at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via IndyCar on X.

Robert Shwartzman is currently down in 24th place in the drivers championship standings with 47 points to his name.

