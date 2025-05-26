"Robert Shwartzman trying to kill mechanics": Fans react as Indy 500 pole-sitter drives into his PREMA crew on pitlane

Robert Shwartzman's day is going from bad to worse as he collided with his pit crew in the pit lane, which even led to a pit crew member suffering a major injury. Subsequently, fans shared their reactions to the Russian-Israeli driver's rookie mistake at his debut Indy 500 run, ending in a sad affair.

The 25-year-old shocked the IndyCar world by securing pole position for the fabled race a week earlier and became the first rookie to do so since Teo Fabi in 1983. Moreover, he drove for PREMA Racing, a team making its debut around the IMS with the Indy 500 this year.

This led to the paddock going into a rave, and many envisioned Shwartzman taking home the race victory on race day. But the Russian-Israeli driver soon lost his lead in the early phase of the race, and his first pit stop saw him plummet down the field.

While he aimed to make the most out of the day, his race came to an end even before the 100-lap mark. He dove into the pit lane for another stop, but locked up his front brakes on turn in and drove into the No. 83 pit crew, which ended his debut run at the Indy 500 with a mechanic also suffering a severe injury as he was carried on a stretcher to a medical facility.

This led fans to call out Shwartzman's actions as allegedly trying to kill his mechanics:

"Robert Shwartzman trying to kill mechanics."

leah @lecbaggyjeans Robert Shwartzman trying to kill mechanics

""If you can dodge a car, you can dodge a ball” - Robert Shwartzman, probably," one fan wrote.

"Holy sh*t Robert Shwartzman what are we doing," another fan wrote.

Several more fans shared their thoughts on the mishap by the PREMA Racing driver.

"Takuma Sato and Robert Shwartzman just threw their #Indy500 chances away in one pit stop." one netizen wrote.

"Holy sh*t Robert Shwartzman attempted murder #Indy500," another netizen wrote.

"That was scary as hell. Hope those guys are ok," one fan expressed his concern for the pit crew who were affected.

Shwartzman's subpar run of race results continues at the Indy 500.

Robert Shwartzman claimed he was a passenger in the pit lane incident

PREMA's Shwartzman at the 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

At his debut oval race, Shwartzman had the privilege of starting on pole position. But the car's slower pace in comparison to its rivals and mishaps led to the No. 83 car being retired before even making it to the halfway mark.

Opening up on the incident that ruled him out of the 109th Indy 500, the rookie driver revealed how he had trouble with the brakes.

"I tried to be very slow, but as soon as I touched my brakes, my both from [tires] just lock... At the moment when I braked, I was just a passenger," the driver said (via FOX Sports)

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson retired out of the race in a subsequent restart, which was coupled with Kyffin Simpson and Sting Ray Robb's DNF.

