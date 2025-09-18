Roger Penske entrusts David Malukas to continue "great legacy" set by Will Power at Team Penske

IndyCar sensation David Malukas was announced as the driver for the #12 Chevrolet starting in 2026. The youngster had been linked to Penske for months amid the ambiguity around Will Power's contract extension with the team. As Malukas' announcement was made, Roger Penske came out and entrusted the 23-year-old to continue Power's legacy.

Questions around Will Power's Penske future started circling the paddock ahead of the 2025 season, as it was the last year in his contract. With no clear information around whether the Australian would continue with the team in 2026, rumors of David Malukas moving to Penske filled the paddock.

As Will Power confirmed his exit from Team Penske on September 2 and announced the very next day that he'd be joining Andretti Global, many sources reported that Malukas to Penske is just a matter of confirmation. The confirmation came on September 18 as the 23-year-old will race in the #12 Chevrolet, previously driven by Power.

NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

The public announcement included Roger Penske's statement, as he entrusted David Malukas to continue the legacy in the #12 Verizon Chevrolet.

“We are excited to add David Malukas as the next driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet. We feel that Team Penske will provide David everything needed to take the next step in his career, and we are confident that he will continue the great legacy of the Verizon Chevrolet,” said Roger Penske

Will Power raced with Team Penske for 17 years before making the move to Andretti after the 2025 season. David Malukas, on the other hand, signed with AJ Foyt Racing for the 2025 season, an IndyCar team with a Penske technical alliance, making him a strong contender for the seat.

Malukas had a strong first year with AJ Foyt Racing, finishing 11th in the championship and even finishing the Indy 500 in P2. The Team Penske signing already has nearly four years of IndyCar experience under his belt and is just a 23-year-old.

David Malukas on the “big shoes to fill” as he replaces Will Power at Team Penske

Will Power had been a senior figure in Team Penske and had been the most experienced driver on the team for years now, with Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin joining after him. David Malukas came out and detailed how he has huge shoes to fill as Power's replacement in the #12 Chevrolet. Detailing the same, he said,

“Racing for Team Penske is the goal for every young racecar driver, and I am honored to be one that gets to live out that dream. Will Power is one of the legends of our sport and the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet is one of the most-recognized cars on the grid. These are big shoes to fill, but I look at it as an opportunity because I know that it is one of the best teams in the paddock.”

Malukas will partner with Newgarden and McLaughlin for the 2026 IndyCar season, which begins on March 1 at St. Pete.

