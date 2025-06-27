Roger Penske IndyCar ace, Scott McLaughlin, touched by an anonymous act of kindness 

Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin, along with the other IndyCar drivers, took to the Iowa Speedway in Newton for the American open-wheel racing series test. Roger Penske's driver came out and thanked a stranger for a random act of kindness witnessed by McLaughlin off track during the IndyCar test.

After an enthralling race weekend at Road America, where the race was filled with crashes and cautions, the drivers made their way to the Iowa Speedway for the IndyCar test before making their way to Mid-Ohio for the race on July 6. The drivers will then return to the Iowa Speedway for the doubleheader race weekend at the oval.

The Iowa Speedway test took place on Wednesday, June 25, around the 0.875-mile oval with 21 drivers participating in the test. Scott McLaughlin and his Team Penske teammates didn't exactly set the timing sheets on fire, with all three drivers ending up outside the Top 10.

Nonetheless, after the tough day of testing, Scott McLaughlin decided to hang around Iowa and reportedly went out for Sushi with his family for dinner the day after the test. Surprisingly, the Team Penske driver's bill at the sushi bar was picked up by a stranger.

The Kiwi driver didn't get the opportunity to thank the person and took to the social media platform X and uploaded a tweet thanking the person for the act of kindness.

“Hey shoutout to the guy that just picked up me and my family’s meal at the local sushi joint. Hope you are on here and see this,” read Scott McLaughlin’s tweet

Scott McLaughlin also went to the Iowa Cubs’ game, a minor league baseball team, after the Iowa Speedway test. IndyCar uploaded a reel where the Team Penske driver was shooting hot dogs from the hot dog cannon during the game.

The Kiwi driver won the 2024 Race 1 at Iowa but only managed to finish P15 during the 2025 test with an average speed of 179.429mph.

Scott McLaughlin reflects on the IndyCar race at Road America

Scott McLaughlin started the Road America GP in P4 after a good qualifying session, with the #3 Team Penske cars showing great pace during the race. The Kiwi driver was amongst the few drivers who led a lap during the race and was in contention for the race win. However, an untimely caution put McLaughlin's strategy in jeopardy, as the Kiwi driver finished P12.

Neither of the three Team Penske drivers finished inside the Top 10 at Road America, with Josef Newgarden retiring from the race and Will Power finishing P14.

