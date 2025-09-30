Roger Penske-led IndyCar adds $11,000,000 to Leaders Circle payout beginning with 2026: Report

Roger Penske's Penske Entertainment, which owns IndyCar, will reportedly increase the payout for each entry in the Leaders Circle by a significant $500,000. Until 2024, the payout for the Leaders Circle, aka the Top 22 entries in the championship standings, was $1 million.

Ad

The Hulman George family, which owned the premier American open-wheel racing series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, had devised the concept of the Leaders Circle in the early 2000s. Implemented in 2002, it was done to bring a certain parity between the big, financially stable teams and the smaller teams at risk of winning no prize money and exiting the series.

As per RACER, the payout in 2025 increased slightly to 1.16 million dollars. For 2026, Penske Entertainment, 33% of which is now owned by FOX, with Roger Penske selling that stake for $135 million, will increase the Leaders Circle payout by $500,000 to approximately $1.7 million.

Ad

Trending

This increase would be of significant help to teams like Dale Coyne Racing and Juncos Hollinger Racing, which have had to rely on drivers with good sponsorships to field a full-time entry. The $500,000 increase in payout is the biggest change since the program's inception in 2002.

For Penske Entertainment, it means an additional outflow of $11 million ($500,000 for 22 Leaders Circle entries). This highlights that IndyCar is in a healthier position compared to when Roger Penske bought the racing series in 2019.

Ad

FOX's magnificent impact on IndyCar in 2025

NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty

FOX joined IndyCar as its new broadcasting partner before the 2025 season. With ingenious marketing tactics, viral promos featuring the series' top drivers, and cross-promotions with its other sporting properties, FOX brought in a new era for the premier American open-wheel racing series.

Ad

The year-on-year viewership increased by 27%, the highest for any sport averaging at least 1 million viewers. The series witnessed massive growth in viewership among the younger demographics, with an 81% increase in viewers aged 18-34 and a 1% increase in viewers aged 18-49.

The 2025 season also witnessed significant growth among women viewers. There was a 72% increase in women viewers aged 18-34 and a 30% increase in the age group of 18-49.

The 109th Indianapolis 500, which Alex Palou won, averaged 7.05 million viewers and peaked at 8.4 million viewers. It was the most-watched Indy 500 since 2008. On the heels of such success, FOX bought a 33% stake in IndyCar from Roger Penske in August to double down on its commitment to the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.