Roger Penske opens up about his ‘favorite place’ inside the reimagined IMS Museum

Team Penske's CEO, Roger Penske, opened up about his favorite place at the newly renovated Indianapolis Motorspeedway Museum. He was present at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the IMS museum.

Ad

While walking through the museum's Penske gallery, Penske pointed out his favorite place. He told the reporters, via FOX59:

"My favorite place is walking down the hallway and seeing the pictures of the 20 winners. We got pictures of the winners, we got the program, we got the newspaper and we got the ticket. When you have the artifacts we have and to be able to show them off in this particular environment is amazing,” Penske said.

Ad

Trending

The Team Penske gallery is a permanent exhibit and has its history and success of the Indy 500 on display. The gallery features race-winning cars, race suits, trophies, and some of the most iconic pictures of drivers. The gallery also has the 'Baby Borg' trophy, presented to Roger Penske after each Indy 500 win.

The Team Penske's official Instagram account posted a glimpse of the gallery on Instagram. The team posted a bunch of pictures along with videos on March 31.

Ad

“Step into history. Experience unparalleled traditions, historic race cars, legendary trophies, unique artifacts, and displays honoring some of the most accomplished drivers in racing history starting April 2 at the Penske Gallery in the @imsmuseum.” the caption read.

Ad

All the 60-plus years of artifacts are deeply tied to Team Penske and Roger Penske's history with the Indy 500.

Roger Penske spoke about conflict of interest after acquiring IndyCar

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champion's Awards - Portraits - Source: Getty

The Team Penske CEO, Roger Penske, once spoke about the questions about conflict of interest after acquiring IndyCar and Indy 500 in 2019. He addressed these concerns in an interview.

Ad

The 88-year-old is a highly respected and successful team owner in motorsports. Prior to owning the Indy 500 and IndyCar, he owned the California Speedway and the Michigan International Speedway while having teams in NASCAR and IndyCar.

In conversation with Autoweek in November 2019, Penske spoke about the conflict of interest in owning IndyCar and competing in the series.

"I don't want to leave this conversation without knowing that I understand the integrity. There has got to be a tight line, and to me, I know what my job is, and hopefully I've got enough credibility with everyone that we can be sure that there is not a conflict, and I'll do my very best to be sure that isn't," Penske said.

Ad

"If you think it is, I hope that I know that you folks will tell me pretty quick. So, I've got a lot of guys watching me," he added.

Roger Penske is one of the most successful team owners in motorsports as he has around 17 championships and 20 wins at the Indy 500 to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback