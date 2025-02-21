Roger Penske's company injects $2.2M into IndyCar Leaders Circle to ease financial strain on teams: Reports

IndyCar owners Penske Entertainment have reportedly increased the amount provided to the Leaders Circle entries from $1.1 Million to $1.2 Million as the Roger Penske company injected $2.2 Million into to series to ease the financial burden on the team.

The Leader’s Circle program was introduced by IndyCar in the early 2000s when the series was still under Hulman & Company. In the 2000s, IndyCar and the teams suffered from financial strain following the split. As a result, the LC program was introduced which pooled the majority of the whole season's pocket and divided it equally amongst the full-time entries.

Unlike other championships where the biggest chunk of prize money was given to the winner, followed by a decreasing sum to others depending on the championship position, the Leaders circle helped create an even playing field for all the teams and elevate the teams from the financial struggles. However, as the grid grew, the Top 22 full-time entries from the championship were provided with the Leaders Circle prize money.

According to reports, the entries who finished the 2024 season in the Leaders circle have been provided with an extra $100,000 by Penske Entertainment, which equated to $2.2 Million for the 22 entries. This comes in light of the recent increase in running a full-time entry in the series.

IndyCar introduced the hybrid power units midway through the 2024 season, which significantly increased the operational costs of an entry. Previously, it cost a team somewhere between $6 Million to $8 Million for a full-time entry. However, after the introduction of the hybrid system, the amount was pushed closer to the $10 Million mark for the whole season.

Conor Daly came out earlier this year and revealed the details of the increased costs of an IndyCar entry, and how it affected his 2025 drive.

Conor Daly detailed the challenges of raising $10M for the 2025 IndyCar ride

Conor Daly filled in at Juncos Hollinger Racing during the last five races of the 2024 season after Agustin Canapino was sacked by the team and helped the team push the No.78 car into the leader's circle. The team signed Daly for the 2025 season as a full-time driver as the announcement was made in December 2024.

However, Conor Daly came out and spoke about the challenges of securing the drive with JHR as the costs for the season had shot up to $10 Million. The JHR driver featured on the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast as he said,

“They (JHR) were like, well, so the budgets have gone up and we're gonna need at least like 10 million per car to do this thing. And I was like, I have no idea how I'm gonna do that. Like, zero. I have not, not a clue. And I actually still don't know how that's going to happen, but I don't know.” (11:15 onwards)

“I have actually never in my entire life, and I've been doing this a long time now. I have never talked to more people about trying to be a supporter of this team and be a sponsor of this group in my life. It's every week, it's every day. It's at night, it's in the morning.”

IndyCar plans on introducing a new aluminum alloy wheel to help reduce the operating costs of the teams, but the plans for the same have been pushed to the 2027 season. With a new IndyCar chassis under development, the operational costs will only go up for the teams in the upcoming future.

