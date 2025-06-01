  • home icon
  Roger Penske's IndyCar team continues to slump as no cars make it into Detroit GP Fast 6

Roger Penske’s IndyCar team continues to slump as no cars make it into Detroit GP Fast 6

By Samson Osaze Ero
Modified Jun 01, 2025 00:15 IST
IndyCar, Team Penske, Roger Penske, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, Will Power
All three Team Penske drivers failed to advance to the fast six of the Detriot Grand Prix. Images: Getty

The run of underwhelming results continues to plague Roger Penske and his IndyCar team, and their bid for a resurgence bit the dust at the Detroit Grand Prix qualifying. The Mooresville-based outfit again witnessed all three of its drivers fail to progress to the Fast Six of the Michigan race.

The Penske team had entered the Motown race off the back of a controversy-stricken Indy 500 event, and were hopeful of reviving what was fast becoming a torrid season for their three drivers. However, things would unfold far differently from what many on the team would have envisioned.

Of its three drivers, Josef Newgarden was the earliest qualifying casualty as he tapped the wall heading into Turn Four and suffered damage to his left rear tire during his first round of qualifying, hence failing to advance past the first round. As a result, the Nashville native will start the race in 24th place — his worst race start of the season after the Indy 500.

Scott McLaughlin and Will Power, on their part, recorded a slightly better outing, as they were quick enough to progress into the second round of qualifying. However, the pair would also fail to advance to the Fast Six and could only muster up an eighth and ninth place starting position for the Detroit race.

Overall, Roger Penske's team, since Scott McLaughlin clinched pole position at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix, has failed to record any relatively impressive outings through qualifying sessions of the 2025 season since.

Team Penske will now have its focus shifted towards maximizing the race day opportunities from its less-than-ideal qualifying positions.

Roger Penske’s IndyCar team enters Detroit GP with worst start since 2002

While qualifying has proven an underlying weakness for Roger Penske and his team so far through the 2025 season, the team is faced with an even bigger challenge.

Team Penske entered the Detroit Grand Prix weekend off the back of its worst start since the 2002 campaign. Of the three drivers within the team ranks, none currently ranks higher than seventh in the IndyCar Series drivers’ standings.

Scott McLaughlin currently sits highest in seventh place with 145 points so far. Will Power follows closely in eighth place with 142 points, while Josef Newgarden is a distant 13th with 104 points so far this season.

The Penske team has been the most successful in IndyCar history, especially in recent seasons. However, things have not really played out as they would have desired this campaign so far.

Nonetheless, if the often chaotic nature of the Detroit Grand Prix is anything to draw conclusions from, a well-executed long-game strategy could play into their hands and ensure they score valuable points. The team’s three drivers boast relatively impressive race results around the narrow, undulating street course, with Power recently clinching victory at the 2022 edition of the race for Roger Penske's team.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
