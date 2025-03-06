Roger Penske's right-hand man makes his feelings known about quitting NASCAR role for IndyCar

Team Penske and IndyCar owner Roger Penske's right-hand man Tim Cindric recently stepped down from his role as the overall President of Team Penske (NASCAR and IndyCar programs). However, he decided to remain the President of the IndyCar project. Cindric recently shared his feelings about stepping down from his previous role.

Ad

Cindric has been impressive as the head of Roger Penske's team for over a couple of decades and detailed the transition into the new role recently. The Team Penske IndyCar President was featured on the latest episode of the Pit Pass Indy podcast and highlighted the reason behind quitting the NASCAR role for IndyCar.

“I think it's early days. That's where I started. I started the first five years working for Roger, just focused on the IndyCar series,” said Roger Penske's right hand man. [17:00 onwards]

Ad

Trending

“And then we combined the sports car and the NASCAR group and he asked me to look after that. And I did that the past 20 some years. And I felt like it was time to hand that off. And fortunately, I'm able to still stay involved with the IndyCar side and have some time for myself. So yeah, we'll see how it all plays out, but it's early days,” added Tim Cindric.

Ad

Ad

Cindric, along with looking over the operations for the IndyCar project, also calls the race strategies for Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden. The recent step away from the NASCAR role was just one of the many changes instigated by Roger Penske before the 2025 season.

Former IndyCar President Jay Frye was let go by Penske Entertainment, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles was announced as the new IndyCar President.

Roger Penske's leadership announced Doug Boles as IndyCar President

Roger Penske's corporation, Penske Entertainment, has been all hands on deck to grow the IndyCar series. The first major change came when the new media partnership was announced, giving FOX exclusive broadcasting rights and ending the long-term partnership with NBC.

Ad

103rd Indianapolis 500 - Legends Day - Source: Getty

A few months later, Frye was released by the organization in favor of Boles, who became the IndyCar President. Boles has been the IMS President for over a decade and will now lead both the IMS and IndyCar.

Ad

Speaking about Boles' signing, Penske Entertainment President & CEO Mark Miles said,

“Doug is the ideal choice to lead both INDYCAR and IMS as we enter a new era of opportunity and visibility. He’s an exceptional leader and motivator who is appreciated by our fans and respected by our owners, drivers, partners, and additional key stakeholders,” said Miles. (via IndyCar)

This wasn't the only change brought up by Roger Penske and his leadership, as Mark Sibla, Kyle Novak, Alex Damron, and Louis Kissinger were all promoted to new roles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback