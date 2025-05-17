Roger Penske shares Major news on efforts to keep Honda in IndyCar

IndyCar chief Roger Penske has provided an update on the efforts to retain engine manufacturer Honda in the American open-wheel racing series. The 88-year-old touched on several topics regarding the future of the series' engine suppliers ahead of the upcoming Indy 500.

Ad

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner has continued to work out ways to improve the series since his takeover in 2019. Penske has so far implemented several cutting-edge technological and safety innovations to ensure IndyCar is on par with the world’s best racing series. However, the lingering talks of what could become of the engine suppliers of the series have subtly remained a topical issue in recent times.

Nonetheless, it appears Roger Penske is clear on what he wants regarding the engine supplier for the IndyCar series, and in a recent interview with FOX Sports, the Penske team owner revealed that talks are ongoing with Honda and a few other engine manufacturers, with all parties eager to find a path forward.

Ad

Trending

“We’re doing everything we can to renew the contracts. We're good through 2026, and we want to renew these contracts. We have one or two manufacturers that have also shown interest at this point.”

Honda Racing Corporation has over the years been an integral part of the IndyCar series. The Japanese engine supplier first ventured into the series in 2003 and served as its sole engine supplier between 2006 and 2011. Following the return of multi-manufacturer competition, Honda has continued to supply the series alongside Chevrolet.

Ad

Roger Penske addresses Alex Palou’s IndyCar dominance

Alex Palou celebrates winning the IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Roger Penske recently touched on the growing dominance of Alex Palou in the IndyCar series. The Chip Ganassi star has kicked off the 2025 season with four race victories in five rounds.

Ad

The three-time IndyCar series champion is well on course to clinch his fourth drivers’ title in six years, which has subtly stirred talks of him gradually boasting a strong hold on the American open-wheel racing series. When asked about Palou’s dominance, Roger Penske was full of praise for the 28-year-old, stressing other teams must step up their efforts to challenge his impressive form.

Sharing his thoughts via FOX Sports, the motorsports chief stated:

Ad

“It depends on who you are. Ganassi loves it. I'd love it, too, if we were in that position. Look, it's racing. You've seen [F1’s Max] Verstappen, you've seen other people in NASCAR that have won races. Look, we've got to beat him. They've got their act together. And I give them 100 percent credit. This is not anything simple to do.

Ad

…We’ve got to try to beat him. It’s all about execution. And I'd say Palou’s at the top of his game.”

Alex Palou is currently experiencing the best start to a season of any IndyCar driver since the turn of the century. The former Dale Coyne Racing driver currently leads the drivers' standings, 97 points ahead of second place and nearest challenger Kyle Kirkwood. Palou is currently in his sixth season in IndyCar racing and is poised for his fourth championship title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.