Roger Penske shows clear intent to secure Will Power’s contract: "He’s at the top of the list”

American open-wheel racing star Will Power's Team Penske contract expires at the end of the 2025 IndyCar season. Team Penske owner Roger Penske came out during the Indy 500 practice and updated the paddock about Power's contract situation, suggesting that the Australian is his top target for the drive.

Ad

Will Power signed a multi-year contract with Team Penske in March 2023 which is set to expire at the end of the current season. Despite finishing 4th in the IndyCar standings and being the most recent IndyCar champion to hail from Team Penske, the Australian hasn't yet signed an extension with his current team.

The contract situation has been brought up since the start of the season, with both Power and Team Penske executives suggesting that they plan on continuing the partnership. However, no real intent has been shown regarding the same.

Ad

Trending

IndyCar owner Roger Penske spoke with motorsport reporter Bob Pockrass at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and gave an update about Will Power's contract situation. The team owner showed clear intent to retain the two-time IndyCar champion as he said,

“At the moment, we feel confident that he will be back. …He’s at the top of the list as far as what we might do next year.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Power signed with Fernando Alonso's management company A14 Management before the start of the current season. With the contract extension on the horizon, Alonso's management company will be taking care of the negotiations while the 44-year-old focuses on the IndyCar season.

The Australian will be represented by former IndyCar driver Oriol Servia, who currently works with A14 Management and looks after the US-based clients for the company.

“Doesn't stop teams from approaching”: Will Power on talks with other teams amid Team Penske contract extension talks

Will Power spoke with the media on the first day of Indy 500 practice, and questions about his Team Penske contract extension popped up. The Australian confirmed that there hasn't been any offer from his current team's side. The 44-year-old suggested that other teams are interested in him and are also waiting for what Team Penske offers, so that they're able to make an offer.

Ad

INDYCAR Open Testing - Indianapolis - Source: Getty

Will Power detailed the same during his interview with IndyCar as he said,

Ad

“I have to wait, but it doesn’t stop teams from (approaching). I can’t help if someone comes up to me and says, ‘We’re very interested in you for next year.’ It’s like, ‘OK, I can’t say anything, but fine.’ That happens.”

Power has been with Team Penske for almost all of his IndyCar career, except for his first few years, where he raced for KV Racing Technology and Walker Racing. The Australian won the 2014 and 2022 IndyCar championships with Team Penske and finished as the championship runner-up on 4 occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.