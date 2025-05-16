Roger Penske shows clear intent to secure Will Power’s contract: "He’s at the top of the list”

American open-wheel racing star Will Power's Team Penske contract expires at the end of the 2025 IndyCar season. Team Penske owner Roger Penske came out during the Indy 500 practice and updated the paddock about Power's contract situation, suggesting that the Australian is his top target for the drive.
Will Power signed a multi-year contract with Team Penske in March 2023 which is set to expire at the end of the current season. Despite finishing 4th in the IndyCar standings and being the most recent IndyCar champion to hail from Team Penske, the Australian hasn't yet signed an extension with his current team.
The contract situation has been brought up since the start of the season, with both Power and Team Penske executives suggesting that they plan on continuing the partnership. However, no real intent has been shown regarding the same.
IndyCar owner Roger Penske spoke with motorsport reporter Bob Pockrass at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and gave an update about Will Power's contract situation. The team owner showed clear intent to retain the two-time IndyCar champion as he said,
“At the moment, we feel confident that he will be back. …He’s at the top of the list as far as what we might do next year.”
Power signed with Fernando Alonso's management company A14 Management before the start of the current season. With the contract extension on the horizon, Alonso's management company will be taking care of the negotiations while the 44-year-old focuses on the IndyCar season.
The Australian will be represented by former IndyCar driver Oriol Servia, who currently works with A14 Management and looks after the US-based clients for the company.
“Doesn't stop teams from approaching”: Will Power on talks with other teams amid Team Penske contract extension talks
Will Power spoke with the media on the first day of Indy 500 practice, and questions about his Team Penske contract extension popped up. The Australian confirmed that there hasn't been any offer from his current team's side. The 44-year-old suggested that other teams are interested in him and are also waiting for what Team Penske offers, so that they're able to make an offer.
Will Power detailed the same during his interview with IndyCar as he said,
“I have to wait, but it doesn’t stop teams from (approaching). I can’t help if someone comes up to me and says, ‘We’re very interested in you for next year.’ It’s like, ‘OK, I can’t say anything, but fine.’ That happens.”
Power has been with Team Penske for almost all of his IndyCar career, except for his first few years, where he raced for KV Racing Technology and Walker Racing. The Australian won the 2014 and 2022 IndyCar championships with Team Penske and finished as the championship runner-up on 4 occasions.
