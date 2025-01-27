Rolex 24 winner Sebastien Bourdais in contention for an Indy 500 ride as conversations continue with Chip Ganassi

Sebastien Bourdais, who drives for Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, recently won the LMP2 class at the 2025 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. The 45-year-old French driver has been rumored to take part in the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. He recently opened up about being in conversation with Chip Ganassi for the same.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass spoke to the Frenchman after his third win in the Rolex 24 and quizzed him about his possible Indy 500 appearance. Pockrass revealed Sebastien's response via a post on X.

"Sebastien Bourdais won his third Rolex 24 today. His name has been mentioned for a possible Indy 500 ride. When I asked him how he would characterize the likelihood of it happening, he said I’d have to ask Chip Ganassi," Pockrass shared.

Bourdais' victory in the prestigious 24-hour endurance race should bode well for his chances to get a fourth car in Chip Ganassi Racing's lineup at the Indy 500. The lead in the LMP2 category changed multiple times in the 24 hours. However, the Frenchman claimed victory after a chaotic and action-filled final stint of the race.

“It was a battle of attrition, but we stayed calm and executed when it mattered,” Bourdais shared after the race as reported by MSports.

With just an hour remaining, the #99 AO Racing Oreca looked set for a comfortable victory. However, they encountered an alternator issue that forced an unscheduled pit stop. This opened the door for Tower Motorsports, with Bourdais delivering an exceptional final stint, holding off a tough challenge from Paul di Resta in the #22 United Autosports Oreca.

Sebastien Bourdais at Indy 500 – What We Know So Far

Chip Ganassi Racing is reportedly set to field a fourth car for the 109th running of the Indianapolis, which is set to take place on May 25. Rumors have suggested that Sebastien Bourdais is being seen as the potential driver for the fourth Honda entry for Chip Ganassi with sponsorship from Carvana.

These rumors of the Frenchman’s Indy 500 attempt first appeared on the Instagram page @allaboutindyracing, referring to a conversation on The Tony D podcast.

This partnership would mean a continuation of Carvana's involvement in motorsports, having previously sponsored both Jimmie Johnson’s IndyCar and NASCAR campaigns. Speaking of Jimmie Johnson, there are indications that the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and former IndyCar driver, along with NFL legend Tom Brady, is involved in Chip Ganassi Racing’s efforts to run this additional entry.

If the deal comes to pass, Sebastien Bourdais would need to complete the veteran refresher program, as his last appearance in the Indianapolis 500 was with AJ Foyt Racing in 2021.

