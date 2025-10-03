Romain Grosjean "all but locked in" with Dale Coyne Racing for 2026, claims Conor Daly

Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean has been linked to an IndyCar return for the 2026 season. However, when the Frenchman was questioned about the same recently, he avoided the question, suggesting he'd like to return next year but cannot make any comments yet. IndyCar star Conor Daly recently came out and claimed the Grosjean move to Dale Coyne Racing is “all but locked in.”

Romain Grosjean retired from F1 after his fireball F1 crash at the Bahrain GP. The Frenchman then signed with Dale Coyne Racing for his debut IndyCar season before moving to Andretti Global for a couple of years. The former F1 driver raced with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2024 season before being replaced by Sting Ray Robb.

Ahead of the 2025 season, the newest IndyCar team, PREMA Racing, announced Grosjean as their reserve driver, as the Frenchman could not find a full-time drive. Romain Grosjean also joined the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse to race the Lamborghini SC63 in the GTP category.

JHR driver Conor Daly came out on the Speed Street podcast and commented on the rumors around Romain Grosjean’s suspected return to IndyCar.

“You know, there's been a ton of rumors about, you know, Todd Ault and that group obviously own part of Dale Coyne Racing now. His favorite driver is Roman Grosjean. I believe Roman Grosjean is going to be there. I don't see any other way that it'll go,” said Conor Daly (11:00 onwards)

“But I also don't want to be that guy who might have just understood and believed someone who I shouldn't have. So who knows what could happen there? But I believe that that's pretty much all but locked in,” added Daly

Rinus VeeKay, who joined Dale Coyne Racing ahead of the 2025 season, announced his exit from the team soon after the season ended. That seat is up for grabs, with Conor Daly being sure that Romain Grosjean has secured it.

“Nothing that I can share right now”: Romain Grosjean on 2026 IndyCar future

Romain Grosjean spoke with the media at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the Frenchman arrived to race around the iconic circuit for the IMSA race. Motorsports insider David Land questioned the former F1 driver about his stint in IMSA and with PREMA Racing. When questioned about the IndyCar future, Grosjean said,

“My name is being circulated, just that my name is being circulated, which is better than being not circulated. Nothing that I can share right now but there's no doubt that I want to be back in IndyCar, that I would like to do a full season. I'm going to be 40 next year but you know the feeling always comes back. So coming back at 40 would be great.” (14:40 onwards)

The Frenchman came out last month, detailing the monetary demand of the teams and the struggles of bringing sponsors.

