Romain Grosjean announces $237,250 Lamborghini Huracan giveaway update in partnership with MCQ markets

Romain Grosjean, a former F1, and IndyCar driver, who drives for Lamborghini in the IMSA championship, starred in an Instagram reel for MCQ markets. The post contained an update for a Lamborghini Huracan giveaway by the Miami-based corporation.

Since leaving the F1 world, Grosjean moved to IndyCar for the next chapter of his racing career. He joined Dale Coyne Racing in 2021 and made a statement with his arrival on the grid.

Andretti picked the Swiss-French driver but in his two years with the team, he was unable to score any victory. Romain Grosjean then joined Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2024 season and will serve as the reserve driver for PREMA Racing during the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old continued his relationship with Lamborghini. With Grosjean becoming the face of the Italian brand in the racing world, he appeared in an Instagram reel by MCQ markets, a platform that helps people get fractional ownership of luxury and historic automobiles.

Grosjean gave an update on the $237,250 worth Lamborghini Huracan (via Cars.com) giveaway and said:

"There is a lucky man out there. To the lucky winner, enjoy the car and drive safe."

Since 2023, the former IndyCar driver has raced Lamborghini machinery and became a factory driver for the Italian outfit.

Romain Grosjean reflected on his time with Lamborghini as a racing driver

Romain Grosjean at the Roar Before The 24h - Source: Getty

Romain Grosjean's journey with Lamborghini has not reaped to fruition just yet. He drove at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year but finished 13th in the Hypercar category.

Moreover, Grosjean's outings in the IMSA championship have not been great either. Despite this, he wanted to change the trajectory of his career with the elusive manufacturer and reflected on his time with the team so far. He said, via Lamborghini:

"It all began at the end of the 2022 season, I was ready for a new challenge and to go back to Le Mans, and they were interested in me, and we got talking about joining the SC63 project. So, we agreed on a deal and that I would join for the start of the 2023 season, which was all about getting up to speed with the GT3 car and developing the LMDh car."

On the other hand, the 2025 IndyCar season is slated to start on March 2 at St. Petersburg. The race has been a staple for the past two decades and a hoard of drivers have won the race.

Last year's race was won by Josef Newgarden. However, he was later hit with a post-race penalty that disqualified him from the race's classification, and Pato O'Ward inherited the victory six weeks after the race had initially taken place.

