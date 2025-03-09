Romain Grosjean flaunts $285,000+ worth of ‘new bracelet’ by Richard Mille  

Romain Grosjean, 64 IndyCar Grand Prix starter, is a popular man in the world of motorsports. Having previously raced in the pinnacle of motorsport (Formula 1), he has a serious fan following (1.08 million on Instagram), and recently shared a fairly expensive Richard Mille watch, via his Instagram account.

Grosjean shared an RM 67-02 Automatic watch which is known for its lightness, thinness, and ergonomics. Moreover, it weighs only 32 grams because of the combination of TPT composite materials, grade 5 titanium, and an elastic wristband. It is one of the lightest wristbands ever created by Richard Mille. It is worth $285,000 (plus shipping charges) and can be bought via Chrono24, an online platform for buying and selling luxury watches.

Romain Grosjean, via his Instagram stories, shared the image of his new watch and even added a crisp caption to it.

"New bracelet!" Grosjean wrote.

Richard Mille watch | Source: Instagram/@grosjeanromain

Among other noteworthy qualities, the RM 67-02 is specifically designed to tackle any situation (sports-related). This is one of the main reasons why several partners of Richard Mille have produced the same watch in the colors of their respective countries.

Romain Grosjean applauded his former F1 team Haas on 2024 success

Romain Grosjean has been away from racing for quite a while (his last IndyCar appearance was at the 2024 Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway), however, in 2024, he took the time to applaud Haas F1 (he last competed for the team in 2020 at Bahrain GP) on their strong run.

The Kanappolis-based team exceeded all expectations last year to end the 24-race campaign in P7 in the Constructors Championship. In line with this, Romain Grosjean, on 12th November 2024, said:

"I’m so proud of Ayao and what he’s been doing with Haas, bringing the team back to a much better level – just making the most of it and working as he does. I was lucky to know before the official announcement [that Komatsu would become Haas’s team boss]; I got a text from Ayao. I told him that I was very proud of him, very proud of everything he’s done, and very happy for him," Grosjean was quoted as saying by F1.

The 38-year-old further added:

"Of course, I didn’t know how it was going to be turning out, but it’s fantastic. It almost makes me feel like I want to race for them again!"

For the 2025 IndyCar season, Grosjean has been brought into the PREMA setup as their reserve driver. He could be asked to get behind the wheel again if drivers Robert Shwartzman and Callum Illot underperform in the ongoing campaign.

In the first race at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Illot and Shwartzman (former Ferrari academy driver) were only able to manage a P19 and P20 finish.

