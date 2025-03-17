Romain Grosjean looks at the silver lining after Lamborghini's unexpected failure at the 12 Hours of Sebring

IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean participated in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar championship at the 12 Hours of Sebring for the Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse. However, the Italian team faced an unexpected early exit from the race caused by a failure. Nonetheless, Grosjean came out to look at the positive side.

Ad

With a three-week gap between the first and the second IndyCar race, the Frenchman decided to take up the 12 Hours of Sebring challenge. Romain Grosjean raced in the GTP class in the Lamborghini SC63 alongside Daniil Kvyat and Mirko Bortolotti as his teammate.

A little over eight hours into the race, the Lamborghini was running in the Top 10 of the GTP class with the Porsche in the lead. Nearly an hour later, the car had to retire due to damage to the floor caused by an exhaust problem.

Ad

Trending

Despite the poor results, Grosjean looked at the positives as he uploaded pictures from the weekend on his Instagram along with a caption that read:

“The Sebring 12h outcome wasn't what we hoped for, but we found some positives. The @lamborghinisc SC63 is getting faster and faster thanks to everyone's efforts. Next up, I'll be racing at Watkins Glenn, a new track that I'm really looking forward to.”

Ad

Ad

The Lamborghini SC63 was the first car to retire from the GTP class at Rolex 24 at Daytona where it only completed 256 laps. The Italian team faced a similar fate at Sebring becoming the first GTP class to retire. The pace wasn't great either, with the fastest lap being nearly a second slower than the leaders.

Lamborghini introduced the GTP project last year and the SC63 was first run in the 2024 Sebring 12 Hours. While the team finished a competitive P7 last year, they even failed to reach the chequered flag this time around.

Ad

Romain Grosjean's PREMA role detailed by Callum Ilott

Romain Grosjean drove for Juncos Hollinger Racing during the 2024 IndyCar season. However, the team announced Sting Ray Robb and Conor Daly as its lineup for the 2025 season, leaving the Frenchman without a seat for the current IndyCar season.

The former F1 driver then signed with PREMA Racing, the newest IndyCar team to debut at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He joined as a test and reserve driver for the Italian team.

Ad

Speaking about Romain Grosjean's role within the team, Callum Ilott said, via Pit Pass Indy:

"Maybe it adds, I don't know, an extra level to IndyCar. Obviously, it's a very tough series on the driver's side. It's hard to stay in the loop, and I think that's important. You know I struggled a bit last year being out of the loop. Hopefully, that can add to it and Romain's a good guy, super fast, he knows his stuff, and I think, when he's there, he's gonna be helping us as well.”

Ad

Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman finished P19 and P20 at PREMA’s IndyCar debut at St. Pete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback